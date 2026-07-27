Unstop Launches Seven AI Agents to Automate End-to-End Enterprise Hiring

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: Unstop, India's leading early-talent hiring and B2B recruitment platform, today announced the launch of seven purpose-built AI agents that automate the complete enterprise hiring lifecycle from candidate sourcing and resume screening to assessments, interviews, and secure proctoring.

Working together, the AI Sourcing Agent, AI Screening Agent, AI Calling Agent, AI Assessment Agent, AI Interview Agent, AI Scheduling Agent and AI Proctoring Agent eliminate repetitive manual work, helping recruiters hire faster, at scale, without compromising on candidate quality or assessment integrity.

Trusted by 30,000+ recruiters across organizations including Amazon, Walmart, Tata, Reliance, L'Oreal, Accenture etc., Unstop continues to strengthen its position as a unified AI-powered hiring platform for enterprises.

The Problem This Solves

Enterprise hiring at scale is often slowed down by repetitive manual tasks such as resume screening, interview scheduling, assessment monitoring, and follow-ups. These activities consume valuable recruiter time and often force organizations to choose between hiring quickly and hiring well.

Unstop's AI agent stack removes these bottlenecks by automating every stage of the hiring journey from sourcing candidates to conducting secure assessments and interviews, allowing recruiters to focus on evaluating and hiring the right talent.

Key Highlights

- Seven AI agents automating the complete hiring lifecycle

- Up to 90% faster candidate shortlisting

- 99.9% AI-powered cheating detection

- Access to 850M+ global candidate profiles

- Access to 850M+ global candidate profiles

- 50,000+ assessment questions across multiple skill areas

- Unified platform for sourcing, screening, assessments, interviews, and hiring

Seven Agents. One Pipeline. Zero Bottlenecks.

AI Sourcing Agent

Hiring starts with finding the right talent and the AI Sourcing Agent makes that effortless. Recruiters get instant access to 850M+ global candidate profiles across industries, experience levels, and domains.

Using AI-powered targeting, the agent identifies the most relevant candidates based on skills, domain, location, experience, and education. It can also generate SEO-optimized job descriptions from just a job title and company name, while automatically promoting job postings across the Unstop ecosystem to maximize visibility.

Recruiters can build qualified talent pipelines in minutes using AI-powered sourcing across roles, industries, and experience levels.

AI Screening Agent

Traditional resume screening often relies on keyword matching and manual review. Unstop's AI Screening Agent goes beyond that by using semantic AI to understand candidate skills, experience, and context before assigning an intelligent match score.

The agent screens thousands of applications in minutes, automatically ranks candidates based on job fit, reduces unconscious bias during shortlisting, and helps recruiters cut time-to-shortlist by up to 90%. Its built-in Applicant Tracking System (ATS) keeps every application organized, making it easier to move qualified candidates through the hiring pipeline.

AI Calling Agent

The AI Calling Agent reaches every candidate the moment they apply, no missed candidates, no delays. Using human-like voice conversations, it asks role-specific screening questions, evaluates responses in real time, and scores candidates automatically, without any recruiter effort.

Call scripts are auto-generated from just a job title and requirements, and every call log, transcript, and candidate score is available on a live dashboard. Because the agent works 24/7, no applicant is left unreached, helping recruiters cut time-to-screen by up to 80%.

Once a candidate is screened and shortlisted, the AI Calling Agent hands off seamlessly to the AI Scheduling Agent to book the next step, keeping the pipeline moving without manual coordination.

AI Assessment Agent

Unstop's AI Assessment Agent enables organizations to create role-based online assessments tailored to every hiring need. From technical hiring and campus recruitment to lateral hiring, the platform supports multiple assessment formats while automatically evaluating candidate performance and generating detailed skill insights.

Supported assessment formats:

- Aptitude & MCQ tests

- Online coding assessments (with live coding editor)

- SQL assessments

- Psychometric assessments

- Business simulations

- Communication skill assessments

- Speech fluency evaluations

Backed by a 50,000+ question bank, the agent can generate customized assessments from job requirements within minutes. Every submission is instantly scored, with AI-generated reports highlighting skill proficiency, role fit, performance trends, and hiring recommendations.

To ensure every assessment is secure and trustworthy, the AI Proctoring Agent continuously monitors assessments through 360° AI-powered proctoring, helping organizations maintain assessment integrity and confidently identify the best candidates.

AI Interview Agent

The AI Interview Agent simplifies large-scale hiring by automating interview scheduling, execution, and evaluation from a single platform. Organizations can conduct coding, technical, and behavioural interviews simultaneously without the delays and coordination challenges of traditional hiring.

The agent assigns role-specific interview questions, supports live coding environments and collaborative whiteboards, and evaluates candidates against predefined hiring criteria. Recruiters receive AI-generated scorecards with detailed insights into technical skills, communication, problem-solving ability, and overall role fit.

With automated calendar synchronization, interview reminders, and centralized feedback, hiring teams can reduce candidate drop-offs, accelerate decision-making, and move qualified talent through the hiring pipeline faster.

AI Scheduling Agent

The AI Scheduling Agent automates end-to-end interview coordination. The moment a candidate is shortlisted, it reads recruiter and panel calendars, collects candidate availability, and books confirmed interview slots, without a single email exchange.

Confirmation messages go out instantly to both recruiter and candidate, with reminders, rescheduling, and no-show handling managed automatically. This cuts time-to-interview by up to 80% and ensures hiring teams only spend time actually interviewing, not chasing calendars.

AI Proctoring Agent

Hiring decisions are only as reliable as the integrity of the assessment process. Unstop's AI Proctoring Agent helps organizations conduct secure online assessments and interviews through continuous AI-powered monitoring and fraud detection.

360° AI proctoring capabilities:

- Aadhaar-based identity verification

- Continuous facial recognition & multi-face detection

- Real-time screen recording

- Browser & tab-switch monitoring

- Voice biometrics & background noise analysis

- IP & geo-location tracking

- Full-screen mode enforcement

The platform automatically flags suspicious activity, generates detailed proctoring reports, and maintains complete audit trails for every assessment and interview. Built for enterprise hiring, it supports secure coding tests, online assessments, technical interviews, and campus recruitment at scale.

With 99.9% cheating detection accuracy, along with GDPR compliance and ISO 27001 certification, Unstop helps organizations protect candidate data while maintaining assessment integrity throughout the hiring process.

One Unified Platform

While each AI agent solves a specific hiring challenge, their real value lies in working together on a single platform.

From candidate sourcing and screening to assessments, interviews, proctoring, and offer management, Unstop unifies the entire recruitment lifecycle into one centralized dashboard. Recruiters can access real-time hiring analytics, export ATS-ready data, and integrate seamlessly with existing ATS, HRMS, and calendar systems.

Whether hiring for niche technical roles or conducting high-volume campus recruitment drives, organizations can streamline hiring, reduce manual effort, and make faster, data-driven hiring decisions from one unified platform.

How Unstop Helps Enterprises Hire Faster

With seven AI agents working together, Unstop helps organizations:

- Source qualified talent across experience levels using AI-powered discovery

- Screen and shortlist applications automatically

- Conduct secure role-based assessments at scale

- Run structured coding, technical, and behavioural interviews

- Prevent cheating through 360° AI proctoring

- Manage the complete hiring lifecycle from one integrated platform

Transforming Enterprise Hiring with AI

By bringing sourcing, screening, assessments, interviews, and proctoring onto a single platform, Unstop helps enterprises reduce manual effort, accelerate hiring, and improve candidate quality without compromising security or fairness.

Whether organizations are hiring thousands of campus graduates or building specialized technical teams, Unstop's AI agent ecosystem enables recruiters to spend less time managing processes and more time hiring the right talent.

Quote: Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Unstop

"Hiring has become more complex, but recruiters are still expected to move faster while finding the right talent. We built these AI agents to take repetitive work off recruiters' plates so they can focus on what matters most, engaging and hiring the best candidates.

This isn't about adding another AI feature. It's about bringing sourcing, screening, assessments, interviews, and proctoring together into one intelligent hiring system. We believe that's the future of enterprise recruitment."

About Unstop

Unstop is India's leading early-talent hiring and B2B recruitment platform, trusted by 30,000+ recruiters at organizations including Amazon, Walmart, Tata, Flipkart, Reliance, L'Oreal, Accenture, Google, and Microsoft.

The platform gives recruiters access to 850M+ global candidate profiles, enabling AI-powered hiring across industries, functions, and experience levels. By combining AI-powered sourcing, screening, assessments, interviews, proctoring, and hiring automation on a single platform, Unstop helps organizations hire faster, smarter, and at scale.

Built in India for the world.

GDPR-Compliant | ISO 27001 Certified | 100% Secure

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)