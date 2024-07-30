Unveiling Excellence: Explore the Latest in Furniture and Interior Design at INDEXPLUS, Delhi Edition 2024

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 30: Experience the forefront of design excellence at INDEXPLUS 2024, India's premier exhibition for Furniture, Interiors & Design, being organised from 9th - 11th August 2024, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre), Dwarka, New Delhi. Featuring a diverse array of styles and concepts, INDEXPLUS serves as a pivotal event that brings together leading suppliers and refined buyers under one roof, in an unparalleled design and learning-centric atmosphere. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqlHVc0XV24 Organised by NurnbergMesse India, the upcoming edition will bring together 150+ brands from countries such as Poland, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and many more, representing the pinnacle of the furniture & design industry's manufacturing prowess. INDEXPLUS 2024, Delhi offers the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in residential furniture, commercial furniture, decor & aesthetics, and fittings & architectural hardware, by leading brands from India and abroad.

India's market for home and interior products has experienced substantial growth, achieving a value of about Rs 2.4 trillion ($29.5 billion) in 2023. The indoor living products category leads the market with a share of approximately 41 percent. This growth is propelled by several factors such as increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and a thriving real estate industry, all of which are driving up demand for high-quality home furnishings and improvement products.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, and Chairperson of the Board at NurnbergMesse India, spoke about the potential of the event- "India is the 5th largest producer and 4th largest consumer of furniture globally. The home renovation market in India is poised to reach $14.3 billion by 2027, fueled by growing consumer interest in frequent home makeovers. Key trends include a move towards premium products, sustainability, and omnichannel retailing. It is this flourishing market potential that necessitates the organisation of INDEXPLUS 2024, with the event poised to drive progress and innovation, positioning India as a global leader in furniture and design."

A Multifaceted Design Extravaganza

Attendees can look forward to witnessing an exhaustive display of bespoke furniture, sustainable materials, and smart technologies in the domains of Living & Kitchen, Dining & Bedding, Outdoor, Mattresses, Seating & Components, Workstations, Institutional, Art & Artifacts, Locks & Handles, Furniture Fittings & Hardware, Sliding Systems, Smart Locking Devices, Home Decor, Floor & Coverings, Furnishings, and other interior products.

Delhi, often hailed as the trend-setting capital of India, is home to a vibrant furniture and interior design market, which has shown consistent and robust growth. Hosting INDEXPLUS in this dynamic city not only taps into a burgeoning market but also reinforces Delhi's status as the epicenter of contemporary design trends in India. The event promises to attract a diverse audience, including architects and interior designers, builders and developers, high-net-worth individuals, professionals from the hospitality, healthcare, and retail sectors, project management consultants, traders, manufacturers, dealers, and distributors. This makes it a pivotal platform for showcasing the latest in interiors, architecture, and design.

With special features like the Kudos Gallery, Sustainability Pavilion, Conference Programs on dynamic themes and the INDEXPLUS Design Boulevard, the upcoming edition of INDEXPLUS promises an immersive experience

The seminars and presentations led by industry luminaries, will offer the visitors valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of furniture, interiors and design. These conference sessions shall revolve around the themes of- Furniture Standards, Next Generation Workspaces, Sleep Science 2.0, and much more.

