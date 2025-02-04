Unveiling "Genesis of Divine": A Celebration of Nepali Art and Cultural Heritage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 4: Unnati Cultural Village, an initiative by the Chaudhary Foundation, proudly presents Genesis of Divine (G.O.D.), an immersive exhibition showcasing the artistic brilliance of six renowned Nepali artists. The event, curated by Roshan Bhandari, will take place at the NSIC Exhibition Complex, New Delhi, bringing forth an exquisite blend of tradition, spirituality, and contemporary artistic expressions.

A Confluence of Divinity and Art

Genesis of Divine is an in-depth exploration of the divine as conceptualized, expressed, and experienced through diverse artistic mediums in Nepal. The exhibition bridges historical traditions with modern interpretations, offering a unique perspective on Nepal's spiritual and artistic legacy. Featuring works across printmaking, installation, junk art, and contemporary sculpture, the showcase profoundly reflects cultural customs, rituals, and everyday life.

Featured Artists

The exhibition highlights the works of six visionary artists whose creations breathe new life into Nepal's artistic heritage:

Bijaya Maharjan - Contemporary bronze sculptures dedicated to Ajima, the revered Newari goddess, encapsulating her divine energy, strength, and compassion.

Meena Kayastha - A fusion of sustainability and divinity, symbolized through a century-old Newari wooden door, emphasizing the cyclical nature of creation, preservation, and destruction.

Uma Shankar Shah - A print series Ramayan that visually narrates the epic Ramayana, deeply rooted in Mithila traditions and folklore.

Sambridhi R. Shakya & Subodh Bhandari - Thought-provoking art installations that reinterpret Nepali historical monuments, preserving and reimagining traditional elements.

Sushila Singh - Ceramic works utilizing clay as a medium for self-discovery, combining gold and gray tones to symbolize divinity and contemplation.

Unnati Cultural Village: Preserving Nepal's Heritage

UNNATI, an initiative by the Chaudhary Foundation, is committed to fostering Nepal's artistic, cultural, and economic heritage. The program serves as a crucial platform for preserving and promoting Nepal's living knowledge systems through arts, crafts, dance, music, language, and other traditional industries. By bridging the past and present, UNNATI ensures that Nepal's rich cultural heritage remains vibrant and accessible.

About Chaudhary Foundation

With over 30 years of community service, we are committed to building a better and healthier Nepal. Our efforts have resulted in constructing more than 3,000 homes, 50 schools, investments in 20 social businesses, and the incubation of 20 others, along with training over 10,000 people--positively impacting more than 100,000 lives. Through sustainable reforms, including rebuilding villages and providing artificial limbs, we address social issues at their root causes. Our upcoming Model Village is a testament to these initiatives, further strengthening communities.

Event Details

Exhibition: Genesis of Divine (G.O.D.)

Venue: NSIC Exhibition Complex, New Delhi, India

Curated by: Roshan Bhandari

Presented by: Unnati Cultural Village, Chaudhary Foundation

Website: www.unnaticulturalvillage.com

Join us in celebrating the divine essence of Nepali art and culture through this mesmerizing exhibition. Genesis of Divine is more than just an art show--it is a tribute to Nepal's rich heritage and the boundless creativity of its artists.

