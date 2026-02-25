US Cranberries Hosts Special Event with Global Brand Ambassador Chef Vikas Khanna

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Following the recent announcement of Chef Vikas Khanna as Global Brand Ambassador, the India office of The Cranberry Institute hosted an exclusive media and trade meet in Mumbai to celebrate the partnership. The gathering brought together leading members of the culinary fraternity, importers, retailers, nutrition experts, and media for an afternoon celebrating the versatility, flavour, and health attributes of US Cranberries.

A key highlight of the programme was a special culinary demonstration by Chef Vikas Khanna, who showcased innovative ways to incorporate cranberries into both international and Indian formats. Through the presentation, Chef Khanna underlined how the fruit can seamlessly move from festive tables to everyday meals while delivering taste, colour, and nutritional value.

Addressing guests, Chef Vikas Khanna said, "Food, for me, is about balance, nourishing the body while celebrating culture and joy. Cranberries carry that duality beautifully, they are rich in health benefits yet equally vibrant in taste and colour. I am honoured to partner with The Cranberry Institute to share their story across borders and inspire people to bring them to their tables in new and meaningful ways."

Speaking on the significance of the new findings, Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, Professor of Surgery, Robotic & Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Gleneagles & Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai said, "H. pylori bacterial infection is a major health concern in India, affecting nearly 60% of our population and contributing to conditions ranging from chronic acidity to stomach cancer. This latest research highlights that consuming cranberry juice twice daily for eight weeks can reduce H. pylori infection rates by 20%. Such results indicate a promising, natural, and complementary strategy to manage this persistent infection alongside conventional medical treatments."

He further added, "If this approach is adopted widely in India, it could significantly improve patient compliance, reduce antibiotic resistance, and positively impact our overall health economy."

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative for The Cranberry Institute added, "We are very delighted and honoured to be associated with renowned culinary maestro, Chef Vikas Khanna. His extraordinary talent and passion for food have not only elevated Indian cuisine on the global stage but have also inspired countless food enthusiasts. His ability to connect health, heritage, and gastronomy makes him the ideal ambassador for the fruit."

"US Cranberries are now easily available with dry fruit stores and leading e-commerce platforms", added Mr Saran.

Guests also experienced curated tastings and interaction opportunities, reinforcing the ingredient's adaptability across sweet and savoury dishes.

For more information, please visit: https://uscranberries.in/

About The Cranberry Institute

The Cranberry Institute is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1951 to further the success of cranberry growers and the industry in the Americas through health, agricultural

and environmental stewardship research as well as cranberry promotion and education. The Cranberry Institute is funded voluntarily by Supporting Members that handle, process, and sell cranberries. Our members are represented in national and international regulatory matters and research efforts are done on their behalf. All growers who have contracts with our Supporting Members are automatically represented by the Cranberry Institute and receive a grower newsletter. The Cranberry Institute's Board of Directors consists of nine members representing their respective handlers and/or processors.

