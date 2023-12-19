USGKnauf Introduces Initiatives to Upskill Ceiling and Drywall Installers, Focusing on Progress and Professionalism

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 19: USGKnauf, a prominent name in the construction industry, continues to pave the way for industry excellence with the launch of two upskilling initiatives designed to elevate the expertise of ceiling and drywall installers. This initiative reflects USGKnauf's commitment to progress, prosperity, and professionalism in the construction sector.

Empowering Installers Through Collaboration and Accessibility

As part of its ongoing commitment to industry excellence, USGKnauf has partnered with Pratham Training Center, Kanpur, to launch a comprehensive upskilling program for ceiling and drywall installers. The objective is to enhance skills and knowledge through workshops and training programs, covering topics such as best practices, safety measures, and tool utilization. This initiative is aligned with USGKnauf's mission to ensure the highest standards of installation quality across the industry.

Innovative "Training on Wheels" Initiative

Aiming to make education more accessible, USGKnauf introduces the "Training on Wheels" initiative in the Southern part of India. A fully equipped mobile training van will serve as a portable training center, reaching various locations to provide hands-on experiences for installers. This initiative is a testament to USGKnauf's dedication to progress and professionalism within the construction workforce.

Investing in the Future of Construction

These upskilling initiatives are designed to foster progress and professionalism within the industry, covering a range of critical topics. By investing in the skills and knowledge of installers, USGKnauf aims to contribute to a more skilled and proficient workforce, aligning with the broader goals of progress and prosperity.

Sumit Bidani, CEO of USGKnauf India, emphasized the significance of these initiatives, stating, "Our commitment to progress goes beyond products; it extends to investing in the very fabric of our industry - our workforce. Through these upskilling initiatives, we aim to empower installers with the knowledge and skills necessary for professional excellence, contributing to the progress and prosperity of the entire construction ecosystem."

This announcement underscores USGKnauf's CSR initiative, focusing on upskilling for progress, prosperity, and professionalism. For more information about USGKnauf and its initiatives, please visit https://www.usgknauf.com/.

