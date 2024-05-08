UST Trivandrum Marathon 2024 promises to be the biggest ever marathon in the Kerala capital

PRNewswire

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 8: In an effort aimed at building public awareness on the need for a healthy society and to commemorate 25 years since its formation, leading digital transformation solutions company UST will host the UST Trivandrum Marathon 2024 this year. The marathon, which also aims at creating awareness among the public and UST employees about a healthier lifestyle, will be organised on October 13, 2024. UST is organising the event in collaboration with NEB Sports.

Planned as an annual event from now on, the UST Trivandrum Marathon will be the biggest ever marathon to be held in the Kerala capital. More than 6000 participants from all walks of life and over 500 USsociates are expected to participate.

The UST Trivandrum Marathon, which will start from the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus, will wind to a finish as the runners return to the UST campus after traversing through the designated routes. Categorised into four different runs, the participants will be able to opt from the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K fun Run. There would be attractive prize money for the timed categories of marathon, half marathon, and 10K. The 5K Run will be untimed and is primarily to encourage beginners to adapt to a healthy lifestyle.

"The need for an awareness on healthy living has become imperative in the current era, and UST has been thinking in terms of coming up with an effective mode of making people learn and understand the importance of a healthy society. The result is the UST Trivandrum Marathon, which will be held annually from now on. This year, as we gear up to organise the UST Trivandrum Marathon on October 13, 2024, an array of people from the society and our own employees will line up for the prestigious event," Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said.

"It is exciting to collaborate with UST, Kerala's largest IT employer with over 10,000 employees in the state, for the prestigious UST Trivandrum Marathon. As we get set for the date for the event, we expect the UST Trivandrum Marathon to be huge success. The feelers we have already been receiving, point to a mega event getting underway this October. UST has provided us with the much-needed support as we are fast making arrangements to unleash the largest Marathon ever in this part of the world," Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director and CMD, NEB Sports, added.

UST Trivandrum Marathon has been conceived as a necessary activity in an era where lifestyle habits dictate the health parameters of every individual, irrespective of age. The awareness that is expected to be created during the UST Trivandrum Marathon is seen as capable of going a long way in aiding people to opt for a healthy lifestyle and stay fit and free of life-threatening ailments.

Register for the event at https://click2race.com/#/event/HkISnQSbR.

