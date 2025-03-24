Uttarakhand Honors Excellence in Governance at the 2025 Good Governance Awards

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 24: The Uttarakhand Good Governance Awards 2025 celebrated visionary leadership, honoring top-performing districts for excellence in healthcare, education, law enforcement, and women empowerment--setting new benchmarks for progress.

The Uttarakhand Good Governance Awards 2025 celebrated the state's most impactful administrative initiatives, recognizing districts that excelled in governance, healthcare, law enforcement, education, and women empowerment. This year's awards highlighted the remarkable progress Uttarakhand has made since its formation, transforming from a remittance-driven economy into a model of sustainable growth and effective administration.

Held in Dehradun on March 22nd 2025 and hosted by Indian Masterminds, the event brought together policymakers, bureaucrats, and experts for an insightful discussion on the state's development trajectory, culminating in a prestigious award ceremony honoring the changemakers behind Uttarakhand's success story.

Nainital, the jewel of Uttarakhand, has created history by emerging as the undisputed champion at the awards. Sweeping top honors across all major categories, the district has set an extraordinary benchmark for governance. Following Nainital, Dehradun has been honoured with three awards across different categories as runner-up, and Udham Singh Nagar has received two awards across different categories.

THE UTTARAKHAND GOOD GOVERNANCE AWARDS: A CELEBRATION OF EXCELLENCE

Once burdened by a 'money order economy,' Uttarakhand has undergone a phenomenal transformation since its formation in 2000. From economic struggles to becoming a powerhouse of growth, the state's progress has been nothing short of revolutionary. The Uttarakhand Good Governance Awards, an initiative spearheaded by Indian Masterminds in collaboration with the Indian Mastermind Research & Welfare Foundation, Centre for Public Policy and Good Governance, and Shreshth Uttarakhand, was conceived to honor the visionaries and changemakers who have been instrumental in this journey.

A report by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council highlights Uttarakhand's stellar progress--a 9.5 times growth in the industrial economy, an 18-fold increase in State-Owned Tax Revenue (SOTR), and a rise in per capita income from Rs15,285 in 2001 to Rs2.61 lakh in FY 2023, surpassing the national average. The state's meteoric rise reached a new zenith in 2024 when the NITI Aayog declared it the top-performing state in the SDG Index, outpacing even the most developed states. The Good Governance Awards stand as a tribute to the relentless efforts of those who turned these dreams into reality.

A GRAND CELEBRATION IN DEHRADUN

The awards ceremony took place on March 22, 2025, at the IRDT Auditorium, EC Road, Dehradun, bringing together the brightest minds shaping Uttarakhand's future. The evening was graced by the presence of Dr. R Meenakshi Sundaram, IAS, Principal Secretary, Personnel and General Administration, who commended the remarkable governance initiatives transforming the state.

GRATITUDE TO OUR PARTNERS AND SPONSORS

Our valued sponsors include Indian Oil XP 95, India's high-octane premium petrol, ensuring top-tier performance and keeping the nation's energy in high gear. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standard body of India, upholds quality and safety in every sphere of life, and the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, revolutionizing healthcare by providing affordable medicines to all.

PANEL DISCUSSION: CHARTING UTTARAKHAND'S FUTURE

A thought-provoking panel discussion titled 'Vision for Uttarakhand's Development' set the tone for the evening, offering deep insights into the state's future trajectory.

The panel featured distinguished speakers, including Saurabh Tiwari, Head and Director, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Dehradun; Krishna Kumar Gupta, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; Rajendra P Mamgain, Development Economist; and S.M.A. Kazmi, Former Editor of Tribune, Dehradun.

Moderated by senior journalist Manoj Singh, the discussion delved into innovative governance models, sustainable development, and the potential of public-private partnerships in driving Uttarakhand's progress.

HONORING THE BEST

The awards ceremony was the highlight of the evening, recognizing outstanding governance efforts across multiple domains. Nainital emerged as the undisputed leader, sweeping the top awards:

Healthcare Excellence Award: With a stellar score of 73, Nainital was honored for its integrated healthcare approach, digital health advancements, and robust primary healthcare system. Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun followed as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Education Excellence Award: Securing an impressive score of 82, Nainital's pioneering work in digital education, vocational training, and innovative learning models earned it the top spot, while Dehradun and Pauri Garhwal came next.

Women Empowerment Award: With a score of 74, Nainital's progressive policies, self-help groups, and financial literacy programs propelled it to the forefront, followed by Pauri Garhwal, Almora, and Bageshwar.

Law & Order Excellence Award: Nainital once again emerged victorious with a score of 80, recognized for its effective law enforcement and community policing initiatives, ahead of Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun.

Administrative Excellence Award: Setting a gold standard in governance, Nainital secured an extraordinary score of 85, outshining all other districts with its efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement. Dehradun and Uttarkashi claimed the second and third positions.

A ROADMAP FOR THE FUTURE

As the curtains fell on this grand celebration, one message resonated loud and clear--Uttarakhand is forging a path of unparalleled excellence, and Nainital is leading the charge. With its spectacular performance across governance sectors, the district has become an inspiration for the entire nation.

With Indian Masterminds championing the cause of good governance, the Uttarakhand Good Governance Awards 2025 stood as a proof of the spirit of innovation, leadership, and progress that continues to define the state's remarkable journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)