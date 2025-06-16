Vedanta Software: Empowering Digital Journalism Through Scalable SAAS Solutions

Vedanta Software

New Delhi [India], June 16: Vedanta Software, an emerging IT firm from Chhattisgarh, India, is making significant strides in the digital publishing sector by offering powerful and accessible SAAS-based solutions tailored for news portals and ePaper platforms.

The firm has developed two cloud-based Content Management Systems -- Epaper CMS and Newsportal CMS -- designed specifically for media houses. These tools enable journalists and editors to publish digital replica of their newspapers, publish news articles, create web stories, and share content on social media, directly from their desktop or mobile devices.

Initially created to serve small and mid-sized news publishers, Vedanta Software's platforms have now been adopted by some of India's leading regional publications, including Dainik Jagran, Navbharat, and Haribhoomi, among others.

"Running a modern news platform shouldn't require technical expertise. Our goal is to make digital journalism cost-effective, accessible and efficient for publishers of all sizes, anywhere in the world,"

-- Ankur Gupta, Founder, Vedanta Software

The platform includes modern publishing features such as Area Mapping, SEO-friendly URLs, advertisement management tools, web story modules, multi-user access with role-based permissions, and automated news distribution via RSS.

While headquartered in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India, Vedanta Software is actively expanding its footprint, aiming to bring its user-friendly publishing tools to regional newsrooms across Asia, and other global markets.

