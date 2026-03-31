Vedica Brings Premium Hydration to Def Leppard's India Tour Across Three Cities

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Vedica, Bisleri International's premium beverage category, joins the India tour of legendary rock band Def Leppard, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow. Spanning three cities including Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the tour will bring together thousands of fans for a high energy live music experience.

Vedica will lead the on-ground presence with branded water selling carts positioned across key venue zones, along with the brand's signature balloon activation to add to the visual energy of the event. Complementing this, Bisleri will ensure uninterrupted access to safe drinking water through free hydration stations across the venues, enabling fans to stay refreshed throughout the performances.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "The Def Leppard India tour represents a pinnacle of global entertainment, and Vedica is proud to be part of this cultural milestone. With Vedica, we are elevating the live music experience, ensuring our brand resonates with the sophisticated lifestyle and high-energy atmosphere that defines this iconic tour. With dedicated free hydration stations by Bisleri, we aim to enhance the overall experience for the concert goers. Our presence is designed to move beyond the traditional, seamlessly integrating our signature expression of purity and balance into the concert's premium landscape."

Commenting on the partnership, Samradha Tibrewala, Head - Partnerships and Revenue, BookMyShow, said, "At BookMyShow Live, every detail of the fan experience is intentionally designed, and hydration is a fundamental part of that. At the Def Leppard India tour, as with all our events, we've ensured free and easy access to drinking water so fans can focus on what truly matters - the music. With partners like Bisleri, we're able to deliver this reliably and at scale, across every touchpoint."

The Def Leppard India tour will take place in Shillong on 25 March, Mumbai on 27 March, and Bengaluru on 29 March, uniting music fans across cities for a high-energy live experience with easy access to hydration throughout.

About Bisleri International Pvt.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

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