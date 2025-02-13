Vega Unveils "Long-lasting Straight Hair" Campaign for LitStyle L1 Hair Straightener Brush with Ananya Panday

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13: Vega, India's No. 1* Hair Styler Appliance Brand, unveils its new campaign featuring its Brand Ambassador and Bollywood Actress, Ananya Panday. The campaign focuses on the convenience and Triple Care of its LitStyle L1 Hair Straightener Brush that offers more than just straight hair.

The campaign film highlights on the product's Triple Care that features Ionic Technology and ceramic coated bristles infused with Keratin and Argan Oil for long-lasting straightening effect for up to 12 hours** while also adding shine to hair. The ad playfully portrays 'Bae' flaunting her sleek, effortlessly styled straight hair, while her friends' hair are not straight despite straightening a few hours back.

The campaign targets India's young generation who are all about quick hairstyling with minimal effort and lasting results.

Watch Ananya Panday in action with the Vega L1 Hair Straightener Brush in the latest campaign video www.youtube.com/watch?v=vI-hh78DH4I

"At Vega, our mission has always been to make hair styling simple and accessible for all. We focus on tools and technologies that simplify and enhance user-experience across head-to-toe grooming and styling. The Vega L1 Hair Straightener Brush is a testament to our commitment to innovation catering to evolving aspirations of our consumers," said Mr. Sandeep Jain, Director, Vega.

Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, Vega, "Vega has always been a pioneer in reshaping the beauty landscape and embracing consumer trends. With this campaign for our Women Personal Care Appliances category, we aim to empower consumers focusing on products that deliver effortless styling and experiences."

"I believe in convenience and care, and the Vega LitStyle L1 & L2 Hair Straightener Brushes perfectly embody my philosophy of combining the best of both. Quick and long-lasting hair #StartsWithVega." - Ananya Panday.

These new videos featuring Ananya Panday will roll out across various digital platforms. Additionally, Vega constantly engages with community through various social channels and platforms with relevant content, education and tools like Hair Brushology, which helps customers choose the right hair tools; and the recently launched, WhatsApp chatbot for personalized user experience.

The Vega LitStyle L1 & L2 Hair Straightener Brushes are available across leading e-commerce, quick commerce, retail stores and our brand website www.vega.co.in/lit-style-l1-hair-straightener-brush.html

Credits:

Brand - VEGA

Creative Agency - SG Dream Media Ventures

Production - Dharma 2.0

Director - Arunima Sharma, DOP - Anuj Samtani

Producer - Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Punit Malhotra

Executive Producer - Preetha Iyer

*AZ Research, February 2023

**Long-lasting straightening effect upto 12 hours on all hair types. Based on an in-vitro instrumental haircare study (2024).

