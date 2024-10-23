Vehere welcomes proven leader Shayshi K Bhalla as Director of Systems Engineering to accelerate growth

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 23: Vehere recently announced that Shayshi K Bhalla, a seasoned cybersecurity and information security professional with over 26 years of experience, has joined the organization as Director of Systems Engineering. Shayshi will drive momentum by providing technical leadership, supporting sales efforts, and fostering collaboration across departments.

Before Vehere, Shayshi was associated with Jio Platforms, and his impressive career trajectory has been marked by leadership roles in renowned companies like Symantec Corporation, Opentext, Trend Micro, Wipro, etc.

Shayshi's extensive experience spans diverse industries and regions, including government, IT/ITES, telecom, banking & finance, and hospitality. He has successfully established security practices for numerous organizations in India and has been a prominent speaker at various cybersecurity conferences and industry events.

As a results-driven leader, Shayshi possesses strong motivational and coaching skills, guiding teams through complex challenges and achieving departmental goals through effective planning, thought leadership, and strategic direction.

Ramsunder Papineni, President of Vehere, expressed his excitement about Shayshi joining the team, stating, "I am eager to collaborate with Shayshi. His talent, leadership, and dedication will undoubtedly benefit our customers, partners, and shareholders. This strategic addition will provide a significant advantage as we expand Vehere's reach and value to new audiences."

Shayshi reciprocated the enthusiasm, saying, "This is the ideal time for me to join Vehere as they rapidly expand their operations with innovative technology. The opportunity to be a part of Vehere's bright future and work alongside such a talented team was simply irresistible. I am eager to contribute to Vehere's efforts in assisting enterprises and government bodies to navigate their security challenges, mitigate risks, maintain resilience, and safeguard their critical assets in today's complex threat landscape."

Shayshi holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Dr. Harisingh Gour University and a Diploma in Software Technology and System Management from the National Institute of Information Technology.

About Vehere:

Vehere is a new-age cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense and Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

Vehere. HUNT BEFORE BREACH™

Media Contact:

Sreya Sengupta

sreya.sengupta@vehere.com

