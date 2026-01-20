Vidhi Singhania Returns to Mumbai with 'Thehraav' A Stand-Alone Exhibition After Five Years

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: As fashion continues to shift with global influences, evolving silhouettes, and ever-changing trends, there remains a quiet pull towards what feels rooted and enduring. After five years, celebrated textile designer Vidhi Singhania returns to Mumbai with Thehraav - a stand-alone exhibition that marks a deeply personal homecoming.

For Vidhi Singhania, Mumbai is more than a city - it is home. And Thehraav is not just an exhibition, but a reflection of her journey spanning over three decades. It is a return to Indian handloom, artisanal excellence, and an enduring respect for heritage that has defined her work through the years.

Thehraav: A Pause

In a time when fashion is fast and trends are fleeting, Thehraav stands as a reminder of the beauty of the pause - of choosing mindful creation over mass production, and craftsmanship over convenience. The collection celebrates the idea of slowing down, honouring textiles made by hand, by Indian artisans who carry forward generations of skill, patience, and pride.

Every piece reflects Vidhi Singhania's unwavering commitment to being Made in India, where each weave tells a story of continuity, purpose, and soul.

The exhibition brings together Vidhi Singhania's iconic handwoven Kota and Banarasi sarees, presented alongside a versatile range of contemporary yet timeless silhouettes. The showcase includes shirts, blouses, jackets, outfits, co-ord sets, and a thoughtfully curated wedding collection - all unified by a deep reverence for Indian textiles and craftsmanship.

While the designs evolve with modern sensibilities, they remain firmly anchored in tradition, celebrating handloom as both a living art form and a cultural legacy.

Exhibition Details

Thehraav will be held on January 23rd, 2026, at the Sunset Lounge, Trident Oberoi Hotel, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

Rooted in continuity and craft, the exhibition is a celebration of evolving with time while staying connected to one's roots, an invitation to come home to handloom, and to rediscover the enduring elegance of Indian textiles through the lens of one of India's most respected textile designers.

About Vidhi Singhania

Vidhi Singhania is a celebrated textile revivalist known for her unwavering commitment to Indian handloom and artisanal craftsmanship. With over three decades of work rooted in tradition, she has played a key role in reviving and reimagining heritage weaves such as Kota Doria and Banarasi textiles, working closely with master artisans across India. Her designs balance timeless elegance with contemporary sensibility, making her brand synonymous with handwoven luxury, authenticity, and the enduring beauty of Indian textiles.

Website - vidhisinghania.com

