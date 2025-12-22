VinFast Earns Multiple Prestigious Automotive Awards in India

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 22: VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has been consecutively recognized at three of India's prestigious automotive awards, including the ACKO Drive Awards 2026, GaadiWaadi Editors' Choice Awards 2026, and Motorscribes Auto Awards 2025. The accolades reflect strong recognition from industry experts for VinFast's product quality and design, technological capabilities, and well-defined investment strategy, while underscoring the brand's growing credibility in the world's third-largest automotive market.

At the ACKO Drive Awards 2026, the VinFast VF 7 was named "Mid-Size SUV of the Year" after convincingly meeting the criteria of a modern family SUV. The award is presented by ACKO Drive, a leading automotive content platform in India, with winners determined by a jury of top industry experts through a rigorous evaluation process.

Meanwhile, at the GaadiWaadi Editors' Choice Awards 2026, the "Value-for-Money Package of the Year" award was presented to the VinFast VF 6. The model was recognized for its well-rounded balance of performance, technology features, modern interior design and competitive pricing, positioning it as a strong choice for value-focused Indian customers. GaadiWaadi Editors' Choice Awards are organized annually by GaadiWaadi, one of India's most trusted automotive news platforms, to honor standout products in the market.

At the Motorscribes Auto Awards 2025, VinFast secured a double win, being named "Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year", while the VF 7 received the "Electric Vehicle of the Year" award. The honors recognize VinFast's long-term vision and the strong value proposition of its electric vehicle lineup. Motorscribes Auto Awards are evaluated based on inputs from the jury panel and community engagement, offering a balanced reflection of expert assessment and real-market feedback.

The newest awards further add to VinFast's growing list of recognitions in India, including the "Most Anticipated New Car" award from ABP Live News, the double honors of "Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year" and "EV Disruptor of the Year" at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards, as well as the "Design of the Year" award at the Zee Media Auto Summit.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, "Being recognized at the ACKO Drive Awards, GaadiWaadi Editors' Choice Awards and Motorscribes Auto Awards is a meaningful milestone for VinFast as we accelerate our expansion in India. These awards reflect the growing confidence of the market in our long-term investment strategy, product capabilities, and vision for developing a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem. We will continue to expand our presence and invest in manufacturing and services to deliver a world-class electric vehicle experience to customers across the country."

Mr. Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor, ACKO Drive, said, "The VinFast VF 7 convincingly meets the brief for a modern family SUV in India, and scored consistently high across all parameters: performance, comfort, efficiency, safety and value. This award underlines VinFast's seriousness about the Indian market and the growing maturity of India's midsize SUV segment."

Mr. Gaurav Yadav, Editor, GaadiWaadi.com, said, "VinFast has showcased a clear and strategic understanding of the Indian EV market with the VF 6. The model has been intelligently priced and packaged to meet the expectations of value-conscious yet tech-savvy customers. With a competitive driving range, modern features and an overall well-rounded proposition, the VF 6 delivers a strong balance of affordability, innovation and everyday usability."

Mr. Vikram Gour, Editor, Motorscribes, said, "A key differentiator for VinFast is its Tuticorin manufacturing facility, which is already operational and producing both the VF 6 and VF 7 locally. As this plant expands to include two-wheelers and buses, it is set to play a meaningful role in job creation and in strengthening the local manufacturing ecosystem. The VF 7 stood out for its striking design, robust build quality, impressive real-world range and a highly competitive price point, making it a compelling choice for Indian families seeking a comfortable, reliable and stylish electric SUV."

As it accelerates operations in India, VinFast is building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem encompassing manufacturing, retail, charging infrastructure, and after-sales services to deliver a seamless ownership experience. The foundation of this long-term strategy is VinFast's 160-hectare manufacturing complex in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, which is currently assembling premium SUV models VF 6 and VF 7 in its initial phase. The facility is planned to expand by an additional 200 hectares to support future electric bus and electric two-wheeler programs. In parallel, VinFast is working with banks and service partners in India to develop financing solutions, infrastructure, aftersales services, and a circular battery value chain, contributing to the advancement of green mobility in the world's third-largest automotive market.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making electric mobility more accessible to everyone. VinFast's current product portfolio includes a wide range of electric SUVs, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and electric buses.

VinFast is entering its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealer network while strengthening manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

