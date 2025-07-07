VIP Clothing Limited Launches Youth-Centric Yuwa Series in Southern India South India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: Following the successful launch of Frenchie X in Kerala, VIP Clothing Limited has further strengthened its presence in the southern market with the introduction of its youthful Yuwa Series. As part of its strategic growth plan, the Yuwa Series is tailored to appeal to India's young, style-conscious consumers, reinforcing the brand's commitment to offering bold and contemporary innerwear options across the region.

The Yuwa Series brings together a powerful lineup of modern, expressive innerwear options under the trusted VIP umbrella. The range includes Maxer, Azure, Ascent, Univo, and now One Up -- a new, bold line of printed long trunks tailored for the expressive, fashion-forward youth who embrace individuality. All products are united under the vibrant tagline, "Confidence Starts with Comfort."

The Yuwa Series includes:

* Maxer: A sporty, dynamic printed mini trunk tailored for active comfort.

* Azure: A sleek and ultra-light printed brief ideal for all-day wear.

* Ascent: A premium mini trunk offering all-day ease and support.

* Univo: A signature style brief with universal appeal.

* One Up: A striking new range of printed long trunks made for Gen Z and millennials who aren't afraid to stand out

This curated collection speaks directly to younger demographics, combining modern cuts, expressive designs, and premium fabric to create a line that's as bold, diverse, and confident as the generation it serves.

Sunil Pathare, CMD of VIP Clothing Limited, commented that "The launch of the Yuwa Series, including our exciting new product One Up, is a major step forward in connecting with the youth of India. Today's generation is expressive and confident, and we're building our product offerings to resonate with their lifestyle and personality. The South Zone is a key market in this journey, and we're thrilled to start here."

Devendra Vyas, CFO of VIP Clothing Limited, added that: "By launching youth-centric products like One Up under the VIP brand, we are creating greater value while strategically moving towards premiumization. This directly supports our long-term objectives of brand enhancement and margin expansion."

With a legacy spanning over five decades, VIP Clothing Limited has consistently set industry benchmarks with its focus on innovation, quality, and relevance. While originally renowned for men's innerwear, the brand now offers a diversified portfolio including women's and teen collections, athleisure wear, and accessories.

With the Yuwa Series and continued expansion, VIP Clothing Limited reinforces its commitment to being a lifestyle partner for young, modern India -- always evolving, always comfortable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)