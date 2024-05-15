Vision Sync Launches Specialized Leadership Accelerate Cohorts for Women in the Workplace through an automated LMS (Learning Module System) on 3rd May

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 15: Vision Sync, a cutting-edge leadership development platform, has launched specialized Leadership Accelerate Cohorts designed specifically for women in the workplace. These specialized programs equip female professionals in India with the skills and competencies necessary to thrive in their careers and overcome obstacles like implicit bias, the glass ceiling, and limited equitable advancement opportunities." The Leadership Accelerate Cohort offers a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) that covers each competency in-depth. Participants can access the LMS module by module or in its entirety, and also as part of the cohort program - https://www.visionsync.in/our-programs

The cohorts adopt the 70:20:10 model of learning, which includes:

- 10% on-the-job training

- 20% social learning from a cohort of 10 professionals

- 70% on-the-job learning through micro-missions and real-world applications of each competency

The program covers 10 essential competencies critical for women to thrive in the workplace:

- Influencing skills: Enables women to effectively communicate and negotiate with colleagues, clients, and stakeholders to achieve their goals.

- Stakeholder agility: Helps women navigate complex organizational dynamics, build relationships, and manage expectations.

- Conflict resolution: Equips women with strategies to address and resolve conflicts in a constructive and professional manner.

- Emotional intelligence: Develops self-awareness, empathy, and social skills essential for building strong relationships and making informed decisions.

- High performance: Focuses on achieving exceptional results, prioritizing tasks, and managing time effectively.

- Work-life balance: Encourages women to prioritize their well-being, set boundaries, and maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life.

- Building confidence: Empowers women to recognize their strengths, overcome self-doubt, and develop a growth mindset.

- Overcoming imposter syndrome: Addresses the psychological pattern in which women doubt their accomplishments and provides strategies to overcome it.

- Network leverage: Teaches women how to build, maintain, and utilize professional networks to access opportunities and resources.

- Strategic thinking: Develops the ability to think critically, solve complex problems, and make informed decisions aligned with organizational goals.

-Leadership Presence & Personal Brand: By developing their leadership presence and personal brand, women can establish themselves as confident, authentic, and influential leaders, and increase their visibility and impact in the workplace.

These competencies are critical for women to thrive in the workplace as they help address common challenges such as gender bias, stereotyping, and limited opportunities for advancement. By developing these skills, women can:

- Increase their visibility and credibility in the organization

- Build strong relationships and networks

- Navigate complex organizational dynamics

- Achieve exceptional results and recognition

- Overcome self-doubt and imposter syndrome

- Develop a growth mindset and strategic thinking

The cohort includes 12 group coaching sessions, starting with a vision boarding workshop and self-reflection on each module. Participants will have the opportunity to learn battle-tested strategies from experienced CXO mentors and coaches who will provide individual coaching and mentoring to resolve specific dilemmas.

Such a program is crucial for women as it provides a safe and supportive environment to address the unique challenges they face in the workplace. Women often encounter gender-based obstacles that hinder their career advancement, including unconscious bias, stereotyping, and limited opportunities for growth. By participating in this program, women can gain the skills, confidence, and network to overcome these challenges and achieve their full potential.This also helps address the gender gap and leakage at the workplace.

The Leadership Accelerate Cohort offers a comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) that covers each competency in-depth. Participants can access the LMS module by module or in its entirety, and also as part of the cohort program.

According to a recent report by McKinsey & Company, India has one of the lowest representations of women in leadership positions, with only 17% of women in senior management roles (Source: McKinsey & Company, 2022). Additionally, a survey by the National Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) found that 70% of women in India face gender bias and discrimination in the workplace (Source: NAWE, 2021).

"We encourage HR leaders and organizations to invest in the growth and development of their female employees by providing access to our Leadership Accelerate Cohorts. By offering this program, you can demonstrate your commitment to gender equality and empower women to overcome the challenges they face in the workplace. Provide your women employees with the tools and resources they need to thrive and succeed. Contact us to learn more about how to bring this transformative program to your organization and unlock the full potential of your female talent."

Learn more at https://www.visionsync.in/leadership-accelerate-cohort

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)