Visionary Entrepreneur Mohit Kamboj Appointed Group CEO of Aspect Global Ventures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: In a strategic leadership move, Aspect Global Ventures, one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates, has appointed Mr. Mohit Kamboj as the Group Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, he will lead all business verticals under the conglomerate, including bullion, real estate, sports, venture capital, hospitality, infrastructure, energy, entertainment, and social impact, with a sharp focus on driving innovation, operational excellence, global expansion, and sustainable growth.

A seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience, Mohit Kamboj is widely recognized as a visionary leader who has successfully built and scaled ventures across finance, trade, investment, and policy advocacy. His strategic mindset, people-centric leadership, and deep understanding of emerging markets position him uniquely to guide Aspect Global Ventures into its next phase of integrated, high-impact growth. His appointment comes at a crucial time as the Group deepens its footprint not only across India but also globally, with major expansion plans already underway in Dubai, Singapore, US and UK.

Ms. Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures, expressed her confidence in the appointment, stating, "Mohit brings unmatched energy, experience, and vision to the Group. As someone who understands the nuances of diverse sectors, he will play a vital role in aligning all our business verticals with the Group's larger purpose of creating long-term, meaningful value."

In response to his appointment, Mr. Mohit Kamboj said, "It is a privilege to take on the role of Group CEO at Aspect Global Ventures. I have immense respect for the incredible leadership Aksha has demonstrated, elevating the Group with purpose, clarity, and ambition. Aspect is a rare blend of enterprise and impact, and I look forward to building on this strong foundation, working closely with our exceptional teams to drive innovation, explore new global opportunities, and take the Group's businesses to the next level through collaboration, technology, and community-driven growth."

Aspect Global Ventures continues to emerge as one of India's fastest-growing and future-ready conglomerates, marked by the remarkable success of its diversified ventures. With a sharp focus on innovation, strategic expansion, and operational excellence, the Group is not only redefining industry benchmarks but also making a profound impact through its sustained social initiatives. Deeply rooted in its core philosophy of responsible growth and nation-building, Aspect Global Ventures remains committed to creating long-term value, both economically and socially, by empowering communities, nurturing talent, and contributing to India's global standing.

Founded in 2005 and led by Executive Chairperson Aksha Kamboj, is a dynamic corporate entity with diverse interests across bullion, infrastructure, realty, hospitality, and sports. The company has expanded beyond India, establishing operations in the USA, UK, Singapore, and Dubai. Aspect Bullion has become a leader in the bullion market, while Aspect Hospitality owns and operates well-known Mumbai restaurants like Brunch & Cake, OPA Kipos, Nom Nom, Estella and many more. The company's infrastructure arm includes Ecomix, Aspect Logistics, and Aspect PMC, providing comprehensive solutions from ready-mix concrete to project management. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Aspect Realty upholds a distinguished reputation by celebrating for its comprehensive expertise in residential and commercial properties. Aspect Sports fosters grassroots talent and drives innovation, with notable involvement in the Indian Street Premier League. Through strategic ventures and innovative solutions, Aspect Global Ventures continues to deliver growth and value for its investors, maintaining agility in the face of changing market demands.

For more information, please visit: www.aspect.global/

