Viswam Edutech Successfully Concludes the 18th Skill Carnival, Empowering Young Minds Across India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3: The 18th Skill Carnival, organized by Viswam Edutech, concluded successfully in Hyderabad, marking yet another milestone in nurturing young talent across India. The national-level competition brought together 300 of the brightest students, selected from an initial pool of 5 lakh participants across five states, competing in Abacus, Vedic Math, and Spelling Bee categories. The winners of the event will be sponsored by Viswam Edutech to participate in international Abacus competitions, providing them with a global platform to showcase their skills.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, with Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana, IAS, former public administrator and founder of the Lok Satta Party, as the Chief Guest. Tulasi Vishnu Prasad Kolasani, Vice President of the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) and President of APPUSMA, also attended as an Honorary Guest. Their presence and insights added immense value to the event, inspiring students and educators alike.

Launch of NEP 2020 Program: Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship

One of the key highlights of the event was the launch of Viswam Edutech's latest initiative under the NEP 2020 framework - the Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship Program. Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana, while inaugurating the program, emphasized its significance in equipping K-12 students with essential money management and entrepreneurial skills. He highlighted the importance of financial independence and problem-solving abilities, which will enable students to navigate an evolving economic landscape.

Tulasi Vishnu Prasad Kolasani also stressed the need for widespread implementation of the program across Indian schools. He underscored how fostering an entrepreneurial mindset at an early age prepares students for long-term financial stability and career success. The program is designed with a holistic approach, including teacher training, comprehensive learning materials, and practical support to ensure seamless adoption.

Viswam Edutech: Revolutionizing Skill-Based Education

Viswam Edutech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading Skill Curriculum company headquartered in Hyderabad. With 18 years of experience, the organization has expanded its reach across nine states in India--Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gujarat--and operates internationally in the USA and Canada. As an ISO-certified company, Viswam Edutech partners with over 9,000 private schools and 20,000 government schools across India, making a significant impact on the K-12 education sector.

Expanding Reach and Future Goals

Speaking at the event, Hari Charan, CEO of Viswam Edutech, reaffirmed the company's mission to become the preferred partner for schools in implementing skill-based curricula. He emphasized Viswam's commitment to establishing a presence in every district nationwide.

P.P.R. Prasad, Founder and Director, highlighted how Viswam's programs are designed to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, essential for students in the 21st century. Through the NEP 2020 skill programs, Viswam Edutech is actively transforming the learning landscape by working closely with schools.

Satish Babu, Managing Director, emphasized that execution is the company's core strength, which has been pivotal in building Viswam's reputation as a trusted education partner. With 17 franchises already established, the company is now targeting the launch of 100 franchise networks by the end of the year, aiming to impact over 100,000 schools nationwide.

Why Choose Viswam Edutech?

* Viswam Edutech's franchise model offers a unique opportunity for education entrepreneurs with:

* K-12 programs aligned with NEP 2020

* Low investment with high returns

* A proven business model with a 95% renewal ratio

* A trusted brand with strong school associations

Viswam Edutech's Programs at a Glance:

Viswam Edutech has successfully impacted over 2 million students across 10,000+ schools through its skill development programs, including:

* Abacus: A scientifically proven brain development program.

* Vedic Math/Speed Math: A structured approach to improving problem-solving speed and accuracy.

* Experiential English Lab: Enhancing LSRW (Listening, Speaking, Reading, Writing) skills in students.

* IIT NEET Foundation: Providing a strong academic base for early learners.

* Math Lab: Experiential learning tools for mathematical concepts.

* Code Champ: A coding program designed to develop future-ready tech skills.

* Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship Program: Transforming students' mindset from employees to entrepreneurs.

Looking Ahead

Viswam Edutech is committed to continuous innovation, with in-house R & D dedicated to developing new products in alignment with NEP 2020. The company remains focused on shaping the future of education by expanding its skill-based programs and strengthening its nationwide presence.

For more information, visit www.vedutech.com or contact us at +91 99630 11816.

