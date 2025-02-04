Vivek Verma: Leading the Charge for a Green Tech Revolution

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 4: Green Tech Revolution has become a powerful global movement, transforming industries by embracing innovative technologies that are shaping a sustainable and eco-friendly future. One of the visionaries working in this area is Vivek Verma, the Managing Director of Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL). He stands as a true testament to visionary leadership. From growing onions in his backyard to transforming a simple idea into the global energy-efficient and sustainable enterprise that SEDL is today, his journey is truly inspiring.

With a strong academic background in Agricultural and Thermal Engineering, Verma has driven SEDL's evolution from a spray nozzle manufacturer into a global leader in zero-carbon emission solutions. Under his leadership, the company now offers comprehensive turnkey solutions that include all necessary processing equipment, making a significant mark in multiple industries.

For over three decades, SEDL has been at the forefront of innovation, with Verma guiding the company in developing cutting-edge, energy-efficient technologies that have transformed industries like sugar, water treatment, jaggery, and bioenergy. These advancements have not only reduced their carbon footprints but also revolutionized operational efficiency, helping businesses adopt more sustainable practices. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries, including India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Indonesia, SEDL continues to expand its global impact, playing a pivotal role in the Green Tech Revolution.

Verma's technical expertise and focus on R & D have been instrumental in mastering key industrial processes such as evaporation, condensation, crystallization, vaporization, and heat exchange. This profound knowledge has enabled SEDL to design and deliver advanced processing equipment and sustainable solutions that cut energy consumption and enhance operational performance.

A major turning point came with the development of groundbreaking innovations like the Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) systems and Low-Temperature Evaporators (LTE®). These technologies have had a transformative effect on industries such as sugar production, biofuels, and wastewater treatment, reducing their environmental impact and setting new standards for sustainability.

Through Verma's unwavering commitment to research, development, and environmental responsibility, SEDL continues to pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future, reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainable industrial technologies.

In addition to steering SEDL's focus on the Green Tech Revolution, Verma has been a prominent advocate for sustainability, actively engaging in high-profile industry conferences and events. As a key speaker at prestigious platforms like SED at Water Today's Water Conclave, IeRTC 2023 in Chandigarh, and the 82nd Annual Convention & International Sugar Expo Jaipur 2024, he has shared invaluable insights on industrial sustainability and the transformative power of green technologies.

Verma's presence at events like CII AgroTech India, Krishi Bharat 2024 and the 69 DSTA Sugar Expo 2024 in Pune further cements his role as an industry thought leader who advocates for environmentally responsible practices that can simultaneously enhance industrial efficiency.

SEDL's commitment to innovation has earned the company recognition on the global stage, with over 100 patents awarded for its cutting-edge technologies. Among the many accolades Vivek Verma has received are the CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management (2024) for the innovative MVR-based Low Temperature Evaporation System and the Sugar Industry Excellence Award (2024) at SugarCon in Vietnam. These awards reflect the company's ongoing impact on improving energy efficiency within industries worldwide.

Looking ahead, Verma envisions a future where sustainability is at the core of every industry, aligning with the Green Tech Revolution. In line with his goals of achieving zero-carbon emissions and enhancing the competitiveness of biofuels, particularly ethanol, SEDL has joined forces with Jakson Green to establish India's first 4G ethanol plant.

This groundbreaking project is set to revolutionize the country's biofuel industry by significantly improving ethanol production efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and creating a sustainable energy source. The 4G ethanol plant will not only boost India's biofuel capacity but also lower dependence on fossil fuels, drive job creation, and support the nation's energy security goals, paving the way for a greener and more economically viable energy future.

Through his leadership, Verma has proven that sustainability and industrial efficiency can go hand in hand which is the core principle of the Green Tech Revolution. His success story continues to inspire companies across the world, showcasing how integrating green technologies can drive both environmental and economic benefits.

