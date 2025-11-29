Vivekananda Global University Hosts INNOHRVATION 3.0, One of Rajasthan's Largest HR Conclaves on Future of Work

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 29: Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur, a leading NAAC A+ accredited institution and widely recognised as one of the Best Universities in Jaipur and a Top Private University in Rajasthan, successfully organised INNOHRVATION 3.0 - HR Conclave 2025. This national-level platform highlighted transformative trends shaping the future of work, workforce, and workplaces in India.

The conclave was centred around the theme: "Reimagining Work, Workforce & Workplace: HR at the Frontier of 2030", attracting massive participation from across India. With 25+ industry speakers, 250+ senior HR delegates, and 750+ management students, the event became one of Rajasthan's most impactful HR gatherings in 2025.

Key Highlights of INNOHRVATION 3.0 - HR Conclave 2025

The discussions focused on high-growth HR domains such as:

* AI-enabled HR transformation

* Hybrid workforce and new-age organisational models

* Competency-driven talent frameworks

* The rising influence of Gen Z and Gen Alpha in shaping the workforce of 2030

* Digital HR, HR analytics, performance excellence & organisational agility

Industry leaders from Infosys, Wipro, NASSCOM, Business Standard, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, and various multinational organisations joined the panels, sharing deep insights on leadership evolution in an AI-augmented world, workforce optimisation, and future-ready HR strategies.

Esteemed Dignitaries in Attendance

The inaugural ceremony was graced by:

* Prof. (Dr.) N. D. Mathur, President, VGU

* Mr. Lalit Panwar, Chairperson, VGU

* Er. Onkar Bagaria, CEO, VGU

* Dr. Vipin Kumar, Director-HR, Kohler India Ltd. (Keynote Speaker)

* Prof. L. K. Maheshwari, Former Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani & Board Member, VGU (Guest of Honour)

Sessions & Panel Discussions

The conclave featured three knowledge-rich panel discussions--Workplace 2030, Talent Redefined, and Human-AI Synergy--exploring new HR competencies and the integration of intelligent technologies.

A specialised session conducted by TVRLS, titled "Competencies - A Gateway for Building Talent," emphasised capability development, leadership readiness, and next-generation HR practices.

Reinforcing VGU's Leadership in Education

With active participation from senior HR professionals, thought leaders, and academia, INNOHRVATION 3.0 reaffirmed VGU Jaipur's position as a progressive and innovation-driven institution, significantly contributing to India's talent advancement and future workforce preparedness.

The success of the conclave strengthens VGU's mission of bridging the industry-academia gap and empowering students with global-standard competencies--further supporting its reputation as the Best University in Jaipur for management education, engineering, and multidisciplinary programs.

About Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur

* VGU is one of Rajasthan's largest multidisciplinary universities, educating 30,000+ learners across on-campus, online, and distance modes.

* Accredited with NAAC A+, VGU has earned top global rankings, including placements in the QS Asia Rankings and the GU Global Rankings 2025 (Engineering: 896, Management: 871, Agriculture: 674).

* With strong industry collaborations, innovation-centric programs, and a focus on career-ready skill development, VGU continues to emerge as a top university in Jaipur and a leading higher-education institution shaping future-ready professionals in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)