Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur Breaks into India's Top 100 in QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 7: Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing India Rank #95 in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2026, officially placing the university among the Top 100 universities in India. This global recognition marks a defining moment for Rajasthan's higher education landscape and reinforces VGU's position as one of India's most respected and future-focused institutions.

A Proud Moment for Rajasthan's Fastest-Growing Private University

Established with a vision to create leaders and innovators of tomorrow, VGU has rapidly evolved into a multidisciplinary hub of academic excellence--offering programs across Engineering, Management, Design, Agriculture, Law, Architecture, and Humanities. The university's student community now includes learners from 30+ countries and every part of India, reflecting its growing international reputation.

Speaking on this achievement, Onkar Bagaria, CEO of Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur, said,

"This milestone is a collective victory of our students, faculty, alumni, and partners. Breaking into India's Top 100 under QS Asia Rankings demonstrates our continuous pursuit of innovation, quality education, and global relevance."

Key Highlights of VGU's Academic Ecosystem

* Global Exposure: Students from over 30 countries and across India.

* Innovation & Research: 500+ patents filed and 136+ startups incubated at the on-campus innovation hub.

* Career-Driven Education: Over 500+ recruiters onboard and strong industry partnerships driving employability.

* NEP 2020 Alignment: Flexible degree options with minors, honors, and industry certifications.

* World-Class Campus: State-of-the-art labs, design studios, research centers, and a vibrant student life.

About Vivekananda Global University (VGU)

At Vivekananda Global University, education is anchored in a commitment to foundational knowledge, rigorous academic research, and practical engagement with real-world challenges. With a vibrant community of over 30,000 students representing nearly every Indian state and union territory, as well as more than 30 countries worldwide, the university fosters a truly global learning environment.

Offering a diverse array of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs guided by distinguished faculty, VGU ensures a comprehensive and exceptional educational experience tailored to empower future leaders and innovators.

VGU's faculty members, drawn from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, make significant contributions to advanced research, innovation, and high-impact publications. The university cultivates a robust research ecosystem through both individual and collaborative projects at national and international platforms. Specialized centers, emerging from distinct disciplinary expertise, along with multidisciplinary research initiatives, further elevate VGU's dynamic and research-intensive environment.

A Vision for the Future

VGU's entry into the Top 100 reflects its commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), its focus on interdisciplinary learning, and its mission to make Jaipur a global hub of innovation and higher learning. The university continues to invest in cutting-edge research, sustainability, and global collaborations, ensuring that every VGU graduate is prepared to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

This achievement not only strengthens the global value of a VGU degree but also inspires the university community to keep pushing boundaries toward academic and societal excellence. To know more visit www.vgu.ac.in

