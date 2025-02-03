VJ Biosciences Debuts at 5th Annual Summit of Biologics Conferences with a Bold Vision for Biopharmaceutical Innovation

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 3: New York-based VJ Group announced the launch of its newest venture, VJ Bio, a biotech company dedicated to creating an integrated ecosystem for innovators to transform their breakthroughs into affordable and effective next-generation therapies. This landmark announcement was made during a presentation at the 5th Annual Summit of Biologics Conferences on Biopharmaceutical Product Development, held in Goa on January 30th and 31st.

"There has been remarkable progress in the cell and gene therapy space in recent years. Advances in delivery vehicles, combined with diverse genetic modalities, have unlocked significant therapeutic potential. Despite multiple approvals addressing unmet medical needs, numerous challenges persist in this field preventing us from taking its full advantage," said Vijay Alreja, Founder and CEO of VJ Group. "At VJ Bio, we see solving these challenges as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact."

Dr. Roger Hajjar, Co-founder of VJ Bio and Director of the Gene and Cell Therapy Institute at Mass General Brigham in Boston, elaborated on the company's strategic vision. "To achieve our mission, we have identified five key pillars to focus on over the coming years: building a robust end-to-end supply chain, enabling efficient and scalable manufacturing, optimizing delivery vehicles, enhancing genetic payloads, and developing robust analytics. These pillars are essential for creating a sustainable ecosystem for cell and gene therapies."

Highlighting the company's first milestone, Dr. Dhananjay Nawandar, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of VJ Bio, shared, "The launch of our plasmid DNA manufacturing services represents our initial step toward building a high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable supply chain for critical raw materials required for the manufacturing of cell and gene therapies. While much work remains to strengthen the five pillars we have identified, these early steps are crucial in turning our long-term vision into reality."

VJ Biosciences Private Limited which is a subsidiary of VJ Bio was facilitated with the Make in India excellence award at the conference. The company currently operates out of it's 10,000-square-foot R & D center in Bangalore. To expand its capabilities, the company is developing a 100,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility near Bangalore International Airport. This facility, expected to be operational by the end of the year, will house cutting-edge R & D labs, process development labs, GLP and GMP manufacturing suites, quality control labs, and other critical infrastructure. The facility will comply with local regulatory requirements as well as US FDA and European EMEA standards.

About VJ Biosciences

VJ Bio is committed to building an ecosystem that empowers innovators to transform scientific breakthroughs into effective, and affordable next-generation therapies. Founded by the VJ Group, the company is headquartered in New York and operates in India through its subsidiary, VJ Biosciences Private Limited. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and scalability, VJ Bio integrates cutting-edge research, development, and manufacturing capabilities to help innovators advance development of novel therapeutics, ensuring global accessibility while maintaining the highest standards of excellence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611233/VJ_BioSciences_Logo.jpg

