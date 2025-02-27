Voler Car Limited Updates On Service Contracts Post RHP Filing

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27: Voler Car Limited, a provider of employee transportation services (ETS) across India, wishes to update stakeholders regarding key developments in service contracts since the filing of its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and listing of its shares of NSE Emerge Platform.

New Service Contract with Motherson Air Travel Agencies Limited (Bihar Region);

- Our Company has commenced a new service contract with Motherson Air Travel Agencies Limited for the Bihar region.

- The projected monthly revenue from this contract is estimated to be more than 3 Crores.

- This contract entails a minimum deployment of 500 vehicles and provides scope for further scalability, subject to operational performance and business needs.

- New Service Contract with Teleperformance Global Business Private Limited (Noida Region)

- Our Company has also initiated a service contract with Teleperformance Global Business Private Limited for the Noida region.

- The projected monthly revenue from this contract is estimated to be more than 25 lakhs with further scale-up potential, subject to contract performance and operational requirements.

These developments align with our growth strategy, strengthening our presence in key regions and expanding our service offerings to large corporate clients. The Company remains committed to delivering best-in-class employee transportation solutions and leveraging our asset-light business model to drive sustainable growth.

