Volfsbane - A Premium Streetwear Brand launches with a star studded event!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: The much-anticipated launch of Volfsbane, a high-end streetwear brand by fashion designer Ishika Jain, took place at the iconic Famous Studio in Mumbai. The grand event witnessed a spectacular showcase of urban luxury fashion, redefining contemporary streetwear with an upscale twist.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty, who graced the occasion as a special guest. Known for his deep-rooted association with fashion and fitness, Shetty lauded Volfsbane's unique approach to modern urban styling. "Volfsbane brings a fresh perspective to high-end streetwear, seamlessly blending comfort with style. It's exciting to see such innovation in the Indian fashion industry," he remarked.

The launch event was nothing short of spectacular with innovative graffiti artists creating live masterpieces to uniquely designed photo booth. The unveiling of the collection took place in the most stylish and dramatic fashion with a flash mob performance and a curtain raiser of the collection. Volfsbane's debut collection--a fusion of cutting-edge design, premium fabrics, and bold aesthetics.

Ishika Jain, the creative force behind Volfsbane, expressed her excitement about the brand's debut. "Volfsbane is more than just a fashion label; it's a movement that embraces individuality and self-expression. We are thrilled to introduce our collection to the world and look forward to seeing it resonate with streetwear enthusiasts and luxury fashion lovers alike."

The event saw attendance from prominent names in the film and Political industry like Minister of Transport - Maharashtra, Shri Pratap Sarnaik, actor Bhushan Patil and director Joe Rajan amongst others. The immersive brand experience at Famous Studio left an indelible mark, setting the tone for Volfsbane's journey in the fashion industry.

With the launch setting new benchmarks, Volfsbane is now available for purchase through its official website - Volfsbane.com. The brand is poised to make a significant impact on the luxury streetwear segment, catering to those who appreciate style with substance.

