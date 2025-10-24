VRIGHT Exchange Launches Version 2.0 with Flagship Conclave to Transform Investor Communication

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: VRIGHT Exchange, India's first investor engagement and communication platform, has officially launched VRIGHT Exchange 2.0 alongside its inaugural virtual event, 'The VRIGHT Thought Exchange Conclave.' The platform upgrade and event mark a significant step toward creating a unified, technology-driven ecosystem for transparent corporate-investor communication in India's capital markets.

A Railway Network for Market Participants

VRIGHT Exchange 2.0 has been designed as a comprehensive digital infrastructure that connects companies, investors, analysts, and media in real time. The platform offers real-time investor engagement, disclosure management, event broadcasting, and analytics capabilities for both listed and unlisted companies.

"VRIGHT Exchange 2.0 is designed like a railway platform -- every participant, whether a company, investor, analyst, or media member, can embark on their journey successfully," said Aryan Prem Rana, Founder & Director of VRIGHT Exchange. "Our motto is to be collaborative, not disruptive. We are building a seamless ecosystem that connects all stakeholders, reduces communication gaps, and fosters trust in India's capital markets."

Rana added, "VRIGHT Exchange 2.0 is more than a platform--it is India's answer to global financial communication challenges. We unite companies, investors, and analysts in a digital dialogue where trust and transparency set the standard. By moving from disclosure to verified, interactive engagement, we are building an ecosystem that puts India at the frontier of financial innovation."

The SEBI-aligned platform addresses a critical challenge in today's fragmented information landscape, where regulatory filings, press releases, and analyst notes are scattered across multiple channels. By acting as a single verified hub, VRIGHT Exchange aims to strengthen transparency, reduce information asymmetry, and enhance accountability in corporate communication.

Industry Leaders Endorse Digital Transformation

The VRIGHT Thought Exchange Conclave brought together prominent voices from finance, regulation, and industry to discuss the future of investor communication.

Dr. Sunder Ram Korivi, Founding Dean of NISM and SEBI SSIR Chair Professor, highlighted the role of digital infrastructure in market evolution. "VRIGHT Exchange stands as a testament to how regulatory innovation and technology-driven practices strengthen investor trust," he said.

Ajay Thakur, Managing Partner at TGI SME Capital and former Head of BSE SME & Startups, emphasized the platform's potential for small and medium enterprises. "VRIGHT Exchange breaks barriers between companies and investors. By setting new benchmarks for transparency, we help SMEs scale, build trust, and demonstrate their potential," he noted.

Chandrakant P. Patel, CMD of Ice Make Refrigeration Ltd., shared his perspective from an SME leader's viewpoint. "Platforms like VRIGHT Exchange can be pivotal in business journey--from IPO to sustainable growth. Its features help small companies connect with investors and thrive in India's growth story."

Building Trust Through Technology and Collaboration

Dr. Vikas Gupta, CEO of OmniScience Capital, underscored the platform's role in building investor confidence. "VRIGHT Exchange bridges the gap between venture and public markets, providing data and insights that enhance safety, accountability, and confidence. This innovation shifts the focus from noise to actionable knowledge."

S. Sudarshan, Founder of WayMark, emphasized the importance of collaborative innovation in India's financial ecosystem. "India's financial innovation is rooted in trust and collaboration. VRIGHT Exchange encourages meaningful engagement among all market participants--bridging companies, investors, and media. As fintech transforms access to information, such platforms drive the shift from transparency to true confidence."

Jitendra Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at Moneycontrol, highlighted the platform's democratizing effect on market intelligence. "Real-time access to research, company updates, and analyst insights is a game-changer. VRIGHT Exchange levels the field by providing open data access and collaboration for all investors--essential for smarter decisions and market integrity."

Media's Role in Digital-First Markets

Media professionals also welcomed the platform's potential to facilitate credible communication. Suresh Manchanda, Editor of Market Times TV, stated, "VRIGHT Exchange enables instant, credible communication--allowing the market to respond in real time. Reliable journalism, fact-based insights, and technology-led platforms together nurture a transparent and trustworthy ecosystem."

Platform Features and Vision

VRIGHT Exchange enables companies to host investor calls, earnings meetings, and roadshows digitally while sharing corporate updates and regulatory disclosures in a verified format. The platform provides analytics and sentiment insights on investor engagement, allowing companies to understand stakeholder perspectives.

For investors and market participants, the platform offers the ability to follow companies, receive verified updates, attend digital briefings, and access a unified source of company-driven information.

Sudhir Shetty, CEO of SPA, concluded the conclave by highlighting the platform's role in India's expanding capital markets. "As more companies list, platforms like VRIGHT Exchange become vital connectors--linking stakeholders, improving transparency, and fostering collaboration. The future belongs to ecosystems that build bridges."

The VRIGHT Exchange 2.0 platform is now available at app.vrightexchange.com, offering market participants access to an integrated investor communication ecosystem designed to support India's evolving capital markets infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)