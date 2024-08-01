VTEX Awarded Medals in All 24 Categories for the 2024 Paradigm B2B Combine Reports

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, has been recognized with medals in all 24 categories by industry analyst firm Paradigm B2B in its annual Combine Reports (Enterprise and Midmarket Editions). Informed by leading B2B ecommerce practitioners, VTEX received a total of eleven gold medals in both analyses - three more than in 2023. These include medals for 'Ability to Execute' and two gold medals for 'Total Cost of Ownership' in both Enterprise and Midmarket editions, making VTEX one of only two commerce platforms to achieve this distinction.

The 24 medals awarded to VTEX across all categories in the 2024 Paradigm B2B Combine Report solidify several major B2B milestones in recent years:

VTEX secured many of the largest legacy-to-modern commerce platform migrations from global B2B brands such as Briggs & Stratton, CAE, Colgate, Mazda, Stanley Black & Decker, Whirlpool, and many others.

Within its platform, VTEX allows enterprise brands to unlock the ability to lower the technical maintenance burdens while keeping the flexibility necessary for any digital commerce experience --all of this with incredibly fast times-to-value.

According to Paradigm B2B Combine, VTEX is particularly well-suited for enterprise B2B companies looking for a modularized eCommerce, OMS, and Marketplace solution with strong promotions capability in a flexible, multi-tenant SaaS environment.

"After migrating from our legacy e-commerce platform to VTEX, we saw a 40 per cent revenue growth the first year, followed by additional 20 per cent growth over the next two years," said Krizia Labayen, Ecommerce and Marketing Director at bisco Industries. The switch to VTEX allowed bisco industries to create a B2B marketplace, which reduced lead times, expanded product offerings, and enhanced pricing and inventory transparency with suppliers. Today, bisco industries has grown its customer base and elevated its brand recognition, driving international growth and delivering personalized service globally.

"Enterprise companies are recognizing the value proposition of VTEX with our seamless integration of B2B, B2C, and marketplace capabilities on one platform. Serving 2,600 global brands across 43 countries at an unparalleled cost of ownership, VTEX's composable and complete architecture has been proven to enhance efficiency and deliver superior experiences, resulting in a notable return on investment," said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at VTEX. "The Paradigm B2B Combine report underscores VTEX's commitment to advancing innovation in the unified commerce landscape."

The analyst firm, Paradigm B2B, highlighted VTEX's strengths in customer service, OMS, out-of-the-box marketplace, promotions, and its impressive release and upgrade cycle, contributing significantly to the medal breakdown for the 2024 Paradigm Combine Report:

Enterprise

5 Gold:Customer Service & Support; Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure; Marketplaces; Promotions Management; and Total Cost of Ownership.

3 Silver: Ability to Execute, Transaction Management, and Vision & Strategy.

4 Bronze: Content & Data Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, Partner Ecosystem, and Site Search.

Midmarket

6 Gold: Ability to Execute; Customer Service & Support; Total Cost of Ownership; Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure; Marketplaces; and Promotions Management.

2 Silver: Transaction Management, and Vision & Strategy.

4 Bronze: Partner Ecosystem, Content & Data Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, and Site Search.

For more information and to read a free copy of the Paradigm B2B Combine report, click here.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, enabling them to invest solely in what provides a clear business advantage and boosts profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2,600 global B2C and B2B clients, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having 3,500 active online stores across 43 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2023). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

Contact: vtex@candour.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)