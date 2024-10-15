Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show 2024 to help SMEs navigate to IPOs, celebrate entrepreneurial excellence

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: The BroGhar Realty presents Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show 2024, scheduled to take place at the prestigious Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on October 18-19, will guide entrepreneurs through the growth journey from SMEs to public offerings and recognise and celebrate entrepreneurial excellence. The event has been organised by 1 Million Entrepreneurs International Forum and VyapaarJagat.com with the theme, "Navigating SMEs to IPO". The Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show 2024 will witness participation from over 1,000 entrepreneurs, alongside 25+ exhibitors and 25+ influential speakers from diverse industries. This two-day event aims to facilitate knowledge-sharing, inspire collaboration and provide unparalleled networking opportunities for business leaders, investors, influencers and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The show will feature the latest industry innovations and solutions at exhibitions and showcases, and offer exclusive networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders. It will also witness the launch of four new business circles, driving new collaborations and growth opportunities. Further, the show will celebrate excellence in entrepreneurship with 50+ prestigious awards.

Pravin Parmar, Founder of VyapaarJagat.com, said, "The Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show 2024 is a celebration of the Indian entrepreneurial spirit. We are bringing together some of the most influential voices to guide businesses from SMEs to IPO readiness. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools and networks they need to accelerate their growth and contribute to the Indian economy's success. The event has received an overwhelming response and is poised to play a crucial role in transforming India's business landscape."

The highlight of the show will be the Vyapaar Ratna Awards, Fempreneur Awards, and Greenpreneur Awards, which recognise outstanding entrepreneurs who have significantly contributed to their respective fields.

This year's event will also feature insightful sessions by key industry experts, including senior executives from leading corporates, who will provide actionable strategies to navigate the complex path from SME to IPO.

The event offers a convenient mobile app that enables entrepreneurs to schedule one-on-one meetings with investors, speakers and industry experts, making it easier to connect and build lasting business relationships. With exclusive networking dinners, participants will have the chance to engage with investors, influencers and like-minded entrepreneurs, ensuring that every moment at the show contributes to their growth.

About Vyapaar Jagat

Vyapaar Jagat, founded by Dr. Pravin Parmar andVishal Parmar, is a leading platform that celebrates entrepreneurship and innovation. It has become one of India's leading platforms for entrepreneurship. It is a part of the 1 Million Entrepreneurs International Forum, a visionary section 8 NGO founded by Dr. Pravin Parmar and Hetal Parmar, which aims to enhance the lives of one million entrepreneurs worldwide. Vyapaar Jagat is committed to enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing visibility, networking opportunities and resources to help SMEs and startups flourish.

For More Information and Registration:

Visit: https://events.peersglobal.com or VyapaarJagat.com

Collect Entry Passes from: events.peersglobal.com/book-tickets/#book-now

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)