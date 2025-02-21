WAVES Comics Creator Championship Unveils Star-Studded Jury Panel to Shape India's Comic Future

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: The Indian comics industry has a rich and diverse history spanning almost a century. In this current context, the Indian Comics Association (ICA) plays a vital role in promoting and developing the Indian comics ecosystem. As a catalyst for growth, ICA envisages creators, publishers, industry stakeholders, and government to come together, share ideas, and drive innovation and growth. True to this mission, with the WAVES Comics Creator Championship by ICA, the country is witnessing a new era in Indian comics driven by innovation, creativity, and a passion for storytelling.

The Semi-Finalists for the championship have already been announced, and the competition is heating up. Now, this ground-breaking event, which aims to discover and nurture the next generation of Indian comic creators, is proud to announce its esteemed jury panel. The championship's jury panel comprises industry legends who have shaped the Indian comics landscape.

Dilip Kadam, a renowned comic artist and illustrator, brings his vast experience and expertise to the table. With a career spanning multiple decades, Dilip Kadam has worked with various leading publishers and has been instrumental in creating some of India's most beloved comic characters, including Bhokal. In his words: "I am honored to be a jury member for this wonderful event. Comics have been my life's passion, and I have seen their magic in bringing stories to life. Seeing young creators chase their dreams reminds me of my journey--full of struggles, passion, and love for storytelling. The Comic Creator Championship is more than a competition; it celebrates creativity and dedication. I look forward to witnessing the brilliance this platform will showcase."

Nikhil Pran, son of legendary cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma and a renowned comic creator himself, adds a unique perspective to the panel. Pran's work has been influenced by his father's iconic creations, such as Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu, and he has carried forward the legacy with his own innovative storytelling. In his words: "The Indian comic industry has a rich history, with iconic characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, and Raka shaping generations of readers since 1960. Presently, animated reels, digital platforms, and webcomics are reviving interest in the medium, and at this time, such a contest will work as a driving force."

Jazyl Homavazir, an award-winning animation professional and the creator of The Beast Legion, India's first and longest-running web manga, which recently won the Ann award, brings a fresh and innovative approach to the contest. With a penchant for anime-style art, he consistently comes up with out-of-the-box ideas to excite his fans on social media. In his words: "If you follow something you are super passionate about, the initial road will be difficult, but as you grow, the road ahead will become clear, and you'll be most satisfied that you've turned your passion into a profession. I wish all the success to the passionate semi-finalists of this nationwide contest and look forward to the finale."

Sanjay Gupta, founder of Raj Comics and creator of India's most popular superheroes, Nagraj, Doga, Bhokal, Bheriya, and many others, provides valuable insights into the industry's trends and demands. Gupta's extensive experience in publishing has given him a keen eye for talent and a deep understanding of what works in the Indian comics market. In his words: "I am honored to be a jury member for this incredible event, which nurtures creativity and storytelling. Having edited over 2,500 comics and created many beloved characters, I've seen how imagination shapes legacies. Platforms like these inspire new talent and keep the comic industry thriving. I look forward to witnessing the brilliance this championship will showcase."

Preeti Vyas, President and CEO of Amar Chitra Katha, rounds out the panel with her extensive knowledge and experience in the content ecosystem. Vyas's work has spanned multiple genres, from mythology to picture books to early chapter books. She has been a pioneer in promoting Indian comics globally through transmedia approaches. In her words: "I am honored and delighted to be part of the WAVES Comic Creator Championship jury. This contest will give a big boost to promote indie comic creators and create awareness and a market for our own stories and IP".

"We are honored to have such an esteemed jury panel on board. Their expertise and passion for comics will ensure that the championship sets a new standard for excellence in Indian comics," quoted Ajitesh Sharma, President of the Indian Comics Association.

The WAVES Comics Creator Championship is a joint initiative of the Indian Comics Association (ICA) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India. The championship is part of the "Create in India" initiative, which promotes Indian creativity and innovation globally. The jury panel will now select the winners by evaluating the Semi-Finalists' entries. The selected 10 Finalists will then compete at the Mumbai Waves Event from 1-4 May 2025.

