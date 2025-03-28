WeddingSutra Favorites come together to divulge wedding market trends post #WedInIndia

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: Indian weddings have been a long tradition in India, celebrated for their grandioseness as well as the length and detail of these multi-day celebrations. There was a time when they had been viewed as extravagant and a show of wealth. In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned his eye to destination weddings and appealed to NRIs as well as affluent Indians taking their baraats abroad, to instead explore newer locales in India for destination weddings.

"The statements brought more attention to the multi-crore wedding industry with many now seriously looking at its larger economic impact, which would once have been brushed off as 'fluff', says Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO of WeddingSutra.com. "The 'Wed in India' movement is not just about logistical convenience. It is part of a broader shift fuelled by government initiatives to promote domestic tourism and tapping into a deeper desire among couples to reconnect with tradition and family roots," he adds.

Weddings may be an all year affair but the peak season ends around end February or mid March every year. At the end of this peak season luxury wedding planners and influencers in the WeddingSutra network speak about how the market has evolved and new opportunities ahead.

Rajasthan, Goa and Kerala have always been the top choices but some of India's locations that one wouldn't have considered a decade ago-Mahabalipuram and Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu and Dehradun in Uttarakhand-are prime examples. "They have ridden the wave of destination weddings to attract couples from across states and cultures," states Neha Seth Arora, cofounder of Saffron String. "Destinations like Kashmir, Hampi, and Rann of Kutch offer more than beauty--they promise immersive experiences. Hotel chains and Tourism boards should work with wedding planners and event curators to bring these venues to global audiences," she adds.

Decor Experts Embrace the Movement

"Earlier, a lot of our work involved replicating global trends, often with imported materials. Now, we are sourcing everything locally," shares Chetan Chouhan of Mokshiva Wedding & Events.

"Our work with traditional craftsmen has not only enriched our designs but also created more opportunities for communities. When you see a guest admiring a hand-painted mural and then learn it was made by a local artist, it adds a layer of depth to the celebration," states Aakash Doshi, Founder, Zesst Events & Weddings.

Photography Through a New Lens

Photographers, too, are finding fresh inspiration. "Indian weddings have always been vibrant, but now, they are also deeply personal," says Rajesh Satankar, co-founder Knotting Bells. "One of my favourite assignments was a wedding in Rajasthan. The couple wanted their love for nature to reflect in their photos. We took portraits in a mustard field at sunrise, and those images felt timeless."

"We're now doing more than just capturing moments. We're crafting visual stories that highlight the beauty of Indian culture and landscapes. Every frame is an opportunity to showcase not just the couple but the place they chose to celebrate their union," says Megha Israni of Israni Photography.

Employment Opportunities and Women Entrepreneurs in Weddings

Celebrating traditions, discovering new vibrant locations all adds to one thing - money being poured into destination wedding hotspots. "Every wedding generates employment for hundreds of people, from caterers and florists to local entertainers and transportation providers," says Chetan Chouhan

Ekta Saigal Lulla of Weddings by ESL highlights the significant presence of women entrepreneurs in the wedding industry. She notes, "From local artisans to mehendi artists, makeup artists, clothes and decor designers, women form the backbone of this industry."

The India Story

"There is a desire to bring in 'The India Story' into everything- live experiences like ittar counters, block printing and bangle making at the Mehendi, to mandap decor, and regional Indian food at every function," says Anvi Thaker of The Creative Company.

Abhirath Shah of ANS Weddings who recently organised a magnificent wedding in Vrindavan, states, "When you get married in India, your wedding isn't just another event. It becomes a living tapestry of tradition, love, and culture. Guests leave not just with memories but with a piece of India woven into their experience."

Vithika Agarwal of Bengaluru based Divya Vithika Wedding Planners tells us how at destination weddings that she organises all over South India, they always team up with local businesses to offer guests a unique experience. "For a recent celebration in Coorg, we organised a coffee-tasting session with a local plantation. Guests also took home custom coffee blends as wedding favours."

Concludes Abhirath Shah: "The 'Wed in India' movement has not only showcased the beauty of Indian destinations but has also reaffirmed the country's status as a global hub for luxury and celebration. It proves that when it comes to weddings, India offers not just venues but experiences that are deeply rooted in heritage, yet bursting with modern charm."

About WeddingSutra

Founded in 2000, WeddingSutra.com serves as the ultimate guide for couples and their families, connecting them with top-tier wedding planners, caterers, entertainers, photographers, makeup artists, decor designers, and more, to create truly unforgettable weddings.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652505/WeddingSutra_Favorites_market_trends.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)