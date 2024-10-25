Westfalia Fruit celebrates first Hass avocado shipment to India

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 25: Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of avocados and a range of fresh fruit, is proud to announce the arrival of its first-ever container of South African Hass avocados in India, which arrived on Tuesday, 22nd October 2024. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the company's export efforts and the broader South African avocado industry.

This accomplishment comes after the finalisation of a long-awaited phytosanitary agreement between South Africa and India, the result of years of dedicated work to open this promising new market. The shipment, which arrived in time to meet the growing demand in India, is a testament to Westfalia's commitment to expanding its global reach.

The geographical proximity of Africa to India provides South African avocados a competitive advantage over Latin American origins, which face longer transit times. India, a rapidly growing fruit market, offers excellent opportunities for South Africa, particularly during the April to October period.

Zac Bard, Business Development Executive at Westfalia Fruit, commented on this historic milestone, and said, "We are thrilled to celebrate the arrival of our first shipment of South African Hass avocados to the India market. This achievement highlights our dedication to expanding our global footprint and delivering top-quality produce to new markets. We look forward to establishing a strong presence in India and strengthening the ties between our two countries. Supplies of high-quality, large-sized Hass avocados from South Africa to India, will complement our supply abilities from other sourcing origins."

South Africa is coming to the end of the 2024 supply season. "This shipment allows Westfalia Fruit to ensure that we land a quality product in the market, that complies with the requirements set out in the import protocol for India. We can then confidently scale up shipments in the 2025 season with a solid campaign that can support the growing consumption in India, Bard added. East Africa, which has faced logistical challenges with shipping to Europe due to the Suez Canal closure, and Kenya and Tanzania are increasingly focusing their efforts on eastern markets which will ensure that there is sufficient supply from all African sources to meet growing demand in the Middle East, India and Far Eastern markets.

While India is currently a much smaller avocado market compared to Europe, it holds immense potential for growth. Westfalia Fruit remains committed to leveraging this opportunity to further solidify South Africa's position in the global avocado market, ensuring a steady supply of premium-quality avocados to Indian consumers.

Ajay TG, General Manager at Westfalia Fruit India, commented: "This first shipment to India marks an exciting new chapter for Westfalia as we continue to broaden our global presence. India's growing interest in avocados presents a significant opportunity, and we are eager to build strong partnerships within the market. With our focus on quality and sustainability, we look forward to playing a role in meeting the rising demand for avocados in India."

As avocados are still a relatively new product in India, efforts to educate consumers have become crucial. Westfalia is committed to supporting this growth by not only supplying high-quality fruit but also partnering with initiatives aimed at raising awareness around the nutritional benefits and versatility of avocados

In line with this, the World Avocado Organisation (WAO) has launched its second campaign in India, focusing on consumer education and inspiring the incorporation of avocados into everyday Indian cuisine. These recipes are available on the WAO Instagram and Facebook pages. The avocado market in India has grown from 1000 tons three years ago and is expected to reach 10 000 tons for the 2024 calendar year, which is good and steady growth, albeit from a low base.

About Westfalia Fruit

The multinational Westfalia Fruit Group is a leading supplier of fresh and processed produce to international markets, offering a diverse range of quality fruit and related products via its vertically integrated supply chain. Founded 75 years ago on guiding environmental, social, governance & sustainability principles. These practices, premised on the legacy of Dr Hans Merensky are at the heart of all that is done by the Group - "To Do Good", - of which continue to underpin our approach today.

Today, operating in 17 countries spread over 5 continents, the Westfalia Fruit Group prides itself on advancing sustainable agricultural practices and being a responsible corporate citizen within the communities in which it operates.

As a frontrunner in the avocado industry, Westfalia grows, sources, ripens, packs, processes, and markets accredited avocados across the globe throughout the year. Value-added products include avocado oil, low-preservative guacamole, frozen avocado, and dried fruit.

Westfalia grows fruit in all major origins in the Americas and Africa and sources from partner orchards, giving the Group the most diverse avocado-growing footprint in the world. Westfalia's dynamic and integrated supply chain from research to the consumer benefits all stakeholders. The Group's research division, Westfalia Technological Services, is the world's largest privately funded subtropical fruit research unit. Its dedicated team of scientists and technicians focus on varietal development, innovation, and environmental matters, and provides a pivotal role in defining the future of the global avocado industry.

A supplier of choice to retail, wholesale, and food-service customers, Westfalia operates sales offices in the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, southern Africa, and Asia. Fruit is packed in diverse formats and expertly ripened to deliver optimal eating quality. For more information visit www.westfaliafruit.com.

