WhatsApp Business API Now Available on MSG91 for Streamlined Customer Interactions

PRNewswire Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India]/ Newark (Delaware) [US], July 29: MSG91, a leading name in the Customer Solution Platform, proudly announces the availability of its WhatsApp Business API solution. Trusted by over 30,000 global businesses, MSG91 continues to drive innovation and enhance customer engagement with this powerful tool. The WhatsApp Business API solution makes communication more accessible for businesses, allowing them to meet their customers on a platform with over 2 billion users. By integrating WhatsApp into their communication strategies, businesses can drive better customer engagement outcomes and streamline their operations. Features of MSG91's WhatsApp Business API Solution: * WhatsApp ChatBot: Automates responses, handles inquiries, and supports tasks like customer service, order tracking, and placing orders.

* WhatsApp Integrations: Integrates seamlessly with platforms such as Zoho, Freshworks, WebEngage, MoEngage, CleverTap, Shopify, Wix, Google Sheets, Tally, and GIDDH for easy functionality.

* Zero Charge on Click to WhatsApp Ads: Use Click to WhatsApp Ads without extra costs related to session charges.

* WhatsApp Catalogue: Display products and services within the app as a digital storefront. Customers can browse, view details, and inquire without leaving WhatsApp.

* Broadcast / Campaign: Send identical messages to multiple contacts or use targeted marketing with automated, personalized messages.

* Support JSON image: Send JSON bodies with automatic conversion to Meta requirements.

* 2-way Communication: Enable ongoing conversations between customers and businesses.

* Manage Template Inside Panel: Create and manage templates within the same platform.

* Analytics: Obtain graphical insights into sent, delivered, and conversation metrics.

"We are thrilled to offer the WhatsApp API solutions for businesses, making it easier for businesses to connect with their customers on one of the most popular messaging platforms," said Shubhendra Agrawal, Co-Founder at MSG91. "This addition complements our existing suite of communication tools, reinforcing our commitment to providing secure and robust APIs for SMS, Email, Voice, and Authentication."

MSG91's platform is renowned for its impressive metrics:

* 2.5 billion+ API calls per month

* 1.6 billion+ SMS sent per month

* 1 billion+ OTP sent per month

* 1 billion+ Emails sent per month

About MSG91

MSG91 is a global Cloud Customer Communication Platform providing secure and robust APIs for SMS, Email, Voice, Authentication, and more. Trusted by over 30,000 businesses worldwide, MSG91 facilitates seamless communication with billions of interactions every month.

Media Contact:

Email: support@msg91.com

Website: www.msg91.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470426/MSG91_Logo.jpg

