Whispering Earth's MyEcoTour Wins MSME INDIA 5000, Year 2024 Award

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 21: Whispering Earth's MyEcoTour has been awarded the coveted MSME INDIA 5000 Award for the year 2024. MyEcoTour is a luxury travel service provider based in Mumbai, India. It offers mindful and immersive travel experiences worldwide, prioritizing eco-conscious practices and carbon footprint reduction. This award is a stamp of their quality standards, exceptional customer service and commitment to society.

The company was founded in 2023 by a team of passionate and experienced travel professionals who were committed to redefine luxury travel by offering immersive, bespoke curated experiences that are deeply mindful of the environment and local communities. Their commitment extends beyond simply organizing trips; it involves actively contributing to the preservation and rejuvenation of the places they visit.

Dr. Ruchira Srivastava, Director & CEO, while receiving the award in a glittering function at Navi Mumbai on Dec 21, 2024, shared company's ethos, "Travel should be a transformative and immersive experience, not just a vacation. We go beyond the typical tourist itineraries to curate unique and personalized journeys that are both meaningful and sustainable. Our team works closely with clients to understand their interests and desires, then craft itineraries that are tailored to their specific needs and preferences. The focus is on creating authentic connections with the places and people they encounter, while leaving a positive impact on the environment".

MyEcoTour specializes in curating bespoke travel experiences that are both mindful and immersive. They offer a wide range of destinations, from the bustling cities of Asia to the pristine wilderness of South America. Their itineraries are designed to give travellers a deep understanding of the cultures, landscapes, and history of the places they visit. They offer a variety of activities, from hiking and wildlife viewing to cultural immersion programs and culinary experiences.

MyEcoTour's mindful approach to travel is evident in their commitment to sustainable practices. They work with local communities and businesses to create positive economic and social impacts. They also prioritize eco-friendly accommodations and transportation options, minimizing their environmental footprint.

MyEcoTour's immersive approach is reflected in their focus on authentic experiences. They go beyond the typical tourist attractions to connect travellers with the heart and soul of the places they visit. They arrange meetings with local artisans, farmers, and community leaders to provide insights into the local culture and way of life. Travelers are encouraged to engage with their surroundings and leave with a deeper understanding and appreciation for the diversity of the world. It offers wide range of travel products and services to meet the diverse needs and preferences of its clients. Whether you are looking for a relaxing beach vacation, an adventurous trekking expedition, or a cultural immersion program, MyEcoTour has something for everyone. Their curated travel packages include various elements such as:

- Luxury accommodations in eco-friendly hotels and resorts

- Private guided tours led by local experts

- Experiences that promote cultural exchange and community engagement

- Sustainable transportation options, including electric vehicles and bicycles

- Culinary experiences showcasing local cuisine and artisanal products

- Exclusive access to off-the-beaten-path destinations

- Personalized itineraries tailored to individual interests and preferences

Their reforestation efforts go beyond simply planting trees; they involve a holistic approach to ecological restoration. They work with local communities to ensure the sustainability of their projects, promoting biodiversity, protecting watersheds, and improving livelihoods. This approach ensures that their reforestation efforts have a lasting positive impact on the environment and the communities they work with.

MyEcoTour's reforestation initiatives have planted trees in six countries, each project contributing to biodiversity conservation, carbon sequestration, and community development. The company's focus is on partnering with local communities and certified organizations to ensure the long-term success of their projects. By working collaboratively, they create sustainable ecosystems and empower local communities to become stewards of their environment. MyEcoTour is also a member of Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). The Global Sustainable Tourism Council® (GSTC) establishes and manages global standards for sustainable travel and tourism, known as the GSTC Criteria.

MyEcoTour's commitment to reforestation is a testament to their dedication to creating a positive impact on the planet. Their efforts not only offset the carbon footprint of their travel services but also contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come. In fact, MyEcoTour is redefining the Travel and claims to be only such company in its class in India with few others worldwide.

More details about the company, its products/ services and initiatives are available at their website https://www.myecotour.com/

Contact details: email id- info@myecotour.com and phone numbers- 022-47510261/ 07969014700

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)