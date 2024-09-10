Whitehats Technologies Launches Data Foresight: The Future of Data Security and Privacy Compliance

SMPL Sheridan (Wyoming) [US], September 10: Whitehats Technologies, a renowned leader in Privacy, proudly unveils its flagship product: Data Foresight. As a five-year-old organization dedicated to innovation, Whitehats Technologies has crafted this solution specifically for the dynamic privacy needs of modern digital businesses with DSPM as it's core meeting with privacy regulations. Why Data Foresight? DataForesight is the tool clients have been looking for to manage their data security posture requirements. With DataForesight DSPM organizations not only can manage their data compliance but also get a view of the data governance required for Data Security. Key Features Features of Data Foresight can help organizations achieve data security and privacy compliance:

a) Data Discovery and Classification (tagging)

b) Data Inventory

c) Risk Quantification

d) Mitigation strategy as Data Masking , Data Encryption , Transfer to secure vault and other features.

e) Data Flow

Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) is the most demanding and most talked about subject when it comes to Personal Data Security. Data security is not a choice but a necessity in the AI\ML-driven world. It's a shield that ensures trust in technology.

Why is DSPM important:

DSPM organizes the data in a forward looking approach with getting details about data stores, locations, who has the access mapping to user governance and rights allocated to users for data access. DSPM presents the complete data security posture for the organization on a real time basis giving the management the key actionable to be protected.

How does DSPM work?

DSPM raises the data security bar to the next level. DSPM is a multistage process helping organizations measure their data security posture and achieve compliance. Companies that are found as defaulters will also have to pay heavy penalties. For instance, the DPDP Act imposes penalties for non-compliance ranging from INR 10,000 (approximately USD 120) to INR 250 Crores (approximately USD 30,066,632), depending on the nature of non-compliance.

The Critical Role of DSPM in Enhancing Privacy and Regulation

Discover how Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) strengthens your organization's data privacy and compliance efforts. By continuously monitoring and assessing data security measures, DSPM ensures the protection of sensitive information and adherence to regulations like DPDP, GDPR, and CCPA safeguarding your business against potential risks and breaches.

There are several notable benefits of DSPM for Privacy and Regulations

* Superior Data Protection: Safeguards against misuse, loss, and illegal access to sensitive data.

* Less Risk of Data Breach: Reduces vulnerabilities from becoming misused by identifying and fixing them early.

* Enhanced Compliance Posture: Protects adherence to industry standards and data privacy laws.

* Faster Incident Response: Streamlines issue detection and response mechanisms and allows for faster incident response.

* Cost savings: minimizes the financial costs of legal penalties and data breaches.

A robust privacy and compliance program needs to incorporate DSPM. DSPM gives organizations the visibility, control, and automation they need to safeguard sensitive information, reduce risks, and show their dedication to privacy and legal compliance.

Join the Revolution

Whitehats Technologies is actively seeking new partners and distributors to enhance the customer experience and expand its footprint in the Indian market. The company remains committed to continuous investment in building a winning team and delivering unmatched value to its customers.

The Right Solution at the Right Time

Embracing next-generation technologies, Whitehats Technologies is poised to scale operations in the data security and DSPM space, benefiting organizations across the board. Discover how Data Foresight can streamline your data security and posture management processes and drive your business forward.

Experience the future of data security and DSPM with Data Foresight by Whitehats Technologies - where innovation meets compliance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)