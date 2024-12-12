Whitestone inn and suites Redefines Luxury in the Himalayas with New 4-Star Resort in Manali

VMPL

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12: Whitestone inn and suites, a leader in India's luxury hospitality sector, proudly announces the opening of its new 4-star resort in Manali. This 45-room property offers a harmonious blend of opulence and comfort, designed to redefine the guest experience in one of India's most picturesque destinations.

"This resort is a testament to our vision of creating destinations that offer world-class amenities while celebrating the beauty and charm of their surroundings," said Parth Sharma, Director of whitestone inn and suites & Resorts. "Manali is entering a new chapter of its story, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

Unmatched Amenities for an Unforgettable Stay

The new Whitestone inn and suites in Manali is designed to deliver a luxurious and memorable experience for every traveler. Key features include:

Centralized Heating: A perfect retreat even in the coldest winters, the resort is equipped with state-of-the-art centralized heating to ensure ultimate comfort.

Breathtaking Views: Each room offers panoramic views of the snow-clad Himalayas and lush green valleys, creating a tranquil and immersive experience.

World-Class Service: Guests can expect impeccable service, with every detail curated to ensure a seamless and personalized stay.

Multi-Cuisine Restaurant: The resort's fine-dining restaurant serves an array of global cuisines alongside authentic Himachali delicacies, offering a gastronomic delight.

Business Facilities: Fully equipped meeting rooms and event spaces make this resort an ideal choice for corporate retreats and business gatherings.

Games Area: A dedicated recreational space featuring a variety of games and activities caters to families and groups looking to unwind.

Coffee Shop: The on-site cafe offers freshly brewed coffee and light snacks, providing the perfect spot to relax after a day of exploring.

A Step Forward for Manali

With its state-of-the-art amenities and prime location, this resort marks a significant milestone for Manali's transformation into a world-class, year-round destination for luxury travelers. The resort's offerings cater to adventurers, corporate guests, and leisure travelers alike, ensuring that every guest leaves with cherished memories.

Vision for the Future

The Manali resort is part of Whitestone's ambitious plan to expand its portfolio with five additional properties in the coming decade. As Parth Sharma emphasized, "This isn't just about building hotels. It's about creating experiences that honor the destination, uplift local communities, and set new standards for hospitality in India and beyond."

For media inquiries or further information, please visit The whitestone inn and suites

65FM+J3Q, Kanyal Rd, Simsa Village, Nasogi, Himachal Pradesh 175131

Or call on 9816040022

About whitestone inn and suites & Resorts

Whitestone inn and suites & Resorts is redefining luxury hospitality with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and exceptional guest experiences. With properties across India and a bold vision for the future, Whitestone is shaping the next generation of tourism.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)