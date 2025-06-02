Why commit to buying laptops when leasing offers flexibility, scalability, and efficiency - KK Baldwa, C-Prompt Founder

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 2: The Indian laptop leasing market is undergoing a transformative shift, marked by ever increasing demand by professionals & Gen-Z, changing workplace dynamics like co-working spaces, startups eco-system, growth in MSME sector, and a strategic focus on cost-effective IT solutions. India's youth, which is 40% of country's population, is expected to drive this revolution further.

Globally, laptops and desktop market has long been a well-established industry.

In India, this trend is catching on swiftly, with companies recognizing the operational and financial advantages of leasing over outright purchase.

C-Prompt Solutions, an emerging leader in the laptop and desktop leasing market in India is capitalizing on this momentum. By maintaining ready inventory and delivering flexible deployment options, C-Prompt Solutions addresses the immediate and evolving needs of startups, MSMEs, large enterprises, educational institutions - irrespective of small or large installations, and also individuals. The C-Prompt Solutions co-founder, KK Baldwa, believes that India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a dominant force in global IT leasing, particularly laptops and desktops, besides other IT solutions, as the country is witnessing a dynamic transformation in digitalization.

"In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, India's transformation into the world's fourth-largest economy is backed by a booming tech ecosystem. I am also confident that India's laptop leasing market is expanding rapidly and would surpass all projections," says Baldwa.

"We are living in a country that has 40% youth population, over 63 million MSMEs - contributing about 30% of GDP, world's 3rd largest start-up eco-system with more than 160,000 ventures--including 120 unicorns. The demand for agile IT infrastructure is already high. I firmly believe that Gen-Z, MSMEs and startup ecosystem would drive leasing of laptop and IT infrastructure market in India. The leasing offer businesses an edge by reducing capital expenditure, accounting for minimum liabilities, and boosting operational efficiency."

The advantages of leasing are numerous. Beyond reducing upfront costs, it allows organizations to stay technologically current, better manage assets, and access responsive support services.

According to Baldwa, "Why commit to buying laptops when leasing offers flexibility, scalability, and efficiency? Post-COVID, spending patterns have shifted--cost-efficiencies and savings are now among top priorities. Leasing delivers both, without compromising on technology or service."

Globally, the laptop leasing market alone was valued at approximately USD 151.1 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 200.7 billion by 2033 - growing at a CAGR of 3.07%. Drivers of this growth include the rise of remote work, online education, and increasing awareness of sustainable practices. The United States and Europe continue to dominate the sector, with strong corporate adoption and support for circular economy principles.

However, the path is not without challenges. Rapid technological advancements require companies to frequently upgrade their inventory, while managing logistics, maintenance, and product lifecycle efficiently. Additionally, competition from OEMs and online rental platforms is intensifying, putting pressure on margins and service differentiation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)