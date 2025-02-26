Wings Publication International is thrilled to announce the winners of the prestigious Golden Book Award 2025

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: The organizers of the Golden Book Award Function 2025 are proud to announce the successful culmination of this year's grand celebration, dedicated exclusively to honoring literary excellence. Held in the vibrant city of Pune, India, the event was a remarkable tribute to the written word.

The ceremony celebrated distinguished authors whose exceptional works have profoundly enriched the world of literature. More than just recognizing outstanding literary achievements, the Golden Book Award Function 2025 served as a powerful source of inspiration, encouraging a new generation of writers and readers to embrace the transformative magic of storytelling.

Adding prestige to the occasion, the event was graced by Mr. Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning Bollywood actor and renowned motivational speaker, whose presence made the celebration truly unforgettable.

Renowned Jury of the Golden Book of Awards:

Dr. Kailash Pinjani is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of 5 books. He is India's Premium Business Success Coach and Angel Investor.

Dr. Deepak Parbat is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of books, "Well Done, You're Hired" and "A Monk in Suit". He is India's Premium Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.

Mr. Murali Sundaram is a Happyness Coach, author of 8 books and founder of TLC International, the mastermind community of authors, coaches, speakers and trainers.

Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of Awards, said, "We are delighted to recognise these Authors for their outstanding contributions to the world of literature."

The winners of the Golden Book Awards 2025 are: -

Alia Bhatt - Ed Finds a Home

Ashutosh Rana - Maun Muskaan Ki Maar

Shashi Tharoor - Wonderland of Words

Gulzar: Baal-o-Paar

Ruskin Bond - The Hill of Enchantment: The Story of My Life as a Writer

Prajakta Koli - Too Good to Be True

Radhakrishnan Pillai - Chanakya's 100 Best Sutras: Ageless Wisdom for Unlocking Your Potential and Achieving Your Goals

K P Singh, Aparna Jain - Why the Heck Not? Blueprints for Success from the Man Who Built DLF

Patrick King - The Science of Attraction

Varun Mayya, Achina Sirohi Mayya - The Content Creator Handbook

Shivangi Desai - Holistic Health

Amit Bagaria - Spies, Lies and Red Tape

Anukriti Ashok - When the Hummingbird Sings

Aqib Shaick - The Musing of Stars and Dust

Avanti Desai - Just Like Therapy: Your DIY Guide to a Happier You

Dilip Yadav - Nau Stree - Tyag Sahas Aur Safalta Ki Kahaniyan

Dr. Debi Prasad Acharjya - Epic Journey from Mediocrity to Greatness

Gayatri Mahajan - Doctor vs Mental Doctor Dost Trilogy

Hiranya Borah - Mula Gabharu: A Story of Extreme Valour and Patriotism

Kanisetty Laksmi Harika - Eshwari

Kshipra Morekar - Gene Surgery

Dr. Manjula Rajan - Verses from Life

Pankaj Kumar - Don't Love a Beautiful Woman

Prakash Rambhat Thalya - Pause and Reflect to Transform

Dr. Pratibha. V. Dave - You are the Conqueror

Premlatha Singh Patel - A Housewife Dating

Puneet Sikka - Take No. 2020

Raj - Inside Running Minds

Rajesh Takyar - Inventing Dreams

Ruchi Chandra Varma - Treading around Love...

Sandeep Mehra - The New Road to Kailash

Dr. Satya Prakash Sethy - Samayara Arapari

Sharan Kulkarni - +ROI Decoder

Swanand Samudra - Money Matters

Tarun Saini - Symphony in Monotomy

Yadnesh Chavan - Swipe Right on Stocks

Wings Publication International extends its heartfelt congratulations to this year's winners and look forward to celebrating their continued success in the years to come.

