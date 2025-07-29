Witness the Convergence of Furniture, Skill, and Design at INDEXPLUS Delhi 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 29: INDEXPLUS Delhi 2025, India's premier trade fair for furniture, interiors, and design, will take place from 1-3 August at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. Organized by NuernbergMesse India, the exhibition will feature 200+ leading furniture and interior brands, curated experiences, and high-impact knowledge forums--reinforcing Delhi's growing stature as a hub for furniture manufacturing, design excellence, and product development. Discover 200+ brands and global innovations in furniture and interiors. Experience live skill zones and design showcases. Engage with international manufacturers including key participation from Poland.

Delhi-NCR has outpaced Mumbai and Hyderabad, recording ₹1.53 lakh crore in residential sales and 81.7 MSF (million square feet) in commercial office leasing in 2024. This surge in real estate activity continues to drive robust demand for modular furniture, sustainable interiors, and turnkey solutions.

Valued at $24 billion in 2024, India's domestic furniture market is projected to reach $44 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.4%. Consumers are moving beyond utility, seeking ergonomic, space-saving, and environmentally responsible products tailored to urban lifestyles and hybrid workspaces. INDEXPLUS Delhi reflects this shift with a showcase across residential, commercial, and institutional interiors, featuring latest innovations from both Indian and international manufacturers.

"At INDEXPLUS Delhi, we're bringing together the entire furniture ecosystem--from manufacturers and designers to industry associations, key buyer groups, and international participants. It's a platform that fosters growth and strengthens connections across India's dynamic furniture sector," said Sonia Prashar, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India.

Highlights at INDEXPLUS DELHI

This year, the event also features significant participation international participation, especially from Poland, spotlighting advancements in materials, manufacturing, and modular design.

Knowledge-sharing takes centre stage through the IFJ Plus Conversations on Design--a curated conference series exploring sustainable luxury, BIS certification, and the future of workspaces, featuring some of India's leading Architects.

The Design Atelier Pavilion, co-organized with the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council (FFSC) will bring together craftspeople, design students, and manufacturers for live builds, workshops, and collaborative demonstrations.

Special zones at INDEXPLUS Delhi include:

- Kudos Gallery - Showcasing architectural brilliance with standout displays by top and emerging architects.

- Innovative Workspace Lab - Next-gen office furniture from Indian and global brands

- Trends Design Showcase - 2025's top furniture and decor trends from upcoming brands

The event is further supported by Association of Furniture Manufacturers & Traders, Jodhpur Handicrafts Exporters Association, Federation of Rajasthan Handicrafts Exporters, India Sleep Products Federation and Moradabad Exporters Handicrafts Association.

INDEXPLUS 2025, Delhi edition is expected to attract over 10,000 trade visitors, including architects, designers, dealers, retailers, procurement heads, and project consultants. For more information log on to: www.indexplus.in

