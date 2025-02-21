WoCO enters into luxurious, sustainable commercial spaces to redefine the workspace environment

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: WoCO (World of Cool Offices), a boutique workspace development company, has launched a luxurious commercial space for setting a new benchmark in workspace leasing. The launch marks the venture of the company into the real estate sector, where it aspires to become the ultimate destination for businesses seeking a premium and prestigious office environment.

Guided by its core philosophy of Smart, Suave, and Sustainable design, WoCO creates workspaces that blend cutting-edge technology, refined aesthetics, and environmental consciousness. Its latest development, WoCO One, is a testament to this vision--an iconic Grade A commercial building that seamlessly integrates world-class amenities with sustainable solutions. Designed to inspire productivity and well-being, it prioritises comfort, convenience, and efficiency, setting a new paradigm for modern office environments.

Situated at the prime NH-8 intersection in Gurugram, WoCO One enjoys excellent connectivity to renowned hotels, transit hubs, and commercial centres, making it a highly strategic location for businesses.

Built with a commitment to sustainability, the building has been awarded the prestigious IGBC Platinum rating. It incorporates smart building technologies and eco-friendly design principles, including optimal natural lighting, energy-efficient ventilation, and high-performance VRVs. With a robust 45 KW solar power capacity, provision for zero liquid discharge, and dedicated EV charging stations, WoCO One significantly reduces its environmental footprint while enhancing operational efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Angad Singh Pasricha, Founder of WoCO, said, "The opening up of a new facility marks a new beginning for WoCO. Working towards elevating the offering of luxury workspaces, we are committed to bring about the confluence of elegance, innovation, functionality, and sustainability in one place. At WoCO we harbour the vision to create a niche for distinctive architectural structures exhibiting grandiose in the real estate market and the launch of the new building is a testament to our commitment."

Elaborating on the same, Anand Sharma, Design Director of WoCO, said, "As architects, our vision is to create workspaces that embody the 'spirit of design panache.' In the quest, we seek sophistication that resonates with the diverse needs of workspace environments and solutions that convey sustainability as the cornerstone of the design approach. Beyond architects, we are also recognized as developers, who pride ourselves on 'walk the talk' that brings about the confluence of silent satisfaction and creative contentment."

Adding to this, Goonmeet Singh Chauhan, Design Director of WoCO, stated, "We were keen to create an iconic showstopper and therefore chose to design the whole building like a giant white picture frame. Endless research helped us to zero in on the white terrazzo stone, which we've employed as a cladding material. The result is a stunning white edifice, standing crisply like a sovereign in white! The horizontal plane is entirely comprised of shades of grey with resplendent greenery jumping out of all corners and crevices along the perimeter. It has turned out to be a very refreshing building--luxury with delight!"

The development of the premium building was done under the guidance of leading industry players such as Design Forum International, Bobby Mukherjee Architects, Avante Facades, BMSF Designs, and Bikramjiet Kukreja, who all came together to create this grand architectural landmark.

About WoCO

WoCO (World of Cool Offices) is a boutique office space development company dedicated to redefining commercial real estate through excellence, iconicity, and customer delight. WoCO One, the company's flagship development, embodies its core values of Smart, Suave, and Sustainable design, delivering Grade A commercial spaces that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology, luxury, and eco-consciousness. Strategically located and meticulously designed, WoCO's workspaces foster innovation, productivity, and well-being while setting new benchmarks in sustainable and premium office environments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)