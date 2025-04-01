World Kidney Day: Raising Awareness on Kidney Health at Manipal Hospital Millers Road

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 1: On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Manipal Hospital Millers Road, hosted an awareness session to highlight the growing concerns surrounding kidney disease. As part of the larger campaign emphasizing that "Kidneys across the country are resigning" due to years of abuse and neglect, the event underscored the critical need for proactive kidney care and how poor lifestyle choices and undiagnosed conditions push kidneys to quit early, leading to irreversible damage.

The event saw an engaging discussion with a panel of renowned nephrologists and urologists - Dr. Satish Kumar M. M, Consultant - Nephrology and Transplant Physician, Dr. Partha Pradeep Shetty, Consultant - Nephrology & Transplant Physician, and Dr. Ravi Shankar J C, Consultant - Urology, Andrology, Minimally Invasive & Renal Transplant Surgery, along with Ms. Swati,Chief Dietician, educating on kidney health, early detection, treatment advancements, and preventive care through diet and lifestyle. About 50 senior citizens and patients under dialysis care attended the event.

Kidney disease is often silent, with symptoms appearing only when 80-90% of kidney function is lost. Dr. Satish Kumar M. M stated, "The earliest sign of kidney disease is swelling in the legs after a longer duration of immobility due to sitting or traveling for 4-5 hours. Another red flag is early morning facial puffiness. Many also experience frequent urination at night (nocturia), indicating kidney issues. Other complaints like nausea, vomiting, and breathing difficulty only appear when kidney damage reaches an irreversible stage. Thus, the only way to pick up kidney disease early, especially in diabetes and hypertension patients, is through routine blood and urine tests to check for albumin presence and creatinine levels. We also recommend yearly eye check-ups for diabetic retinopathy, as eye damage often precedes kidney damage."

Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease worldwide, with diabetics experiencing a gradual decline in their glomerular filtration rate (GFR) and kidney function. Dr. Partha Pradeep Shetty highlighted how diabetes and hypertension contribute to kidney failure. "A creatinine level of above 4 or 5 indicates a low level of kidney function, usually below 15%, and during this stage, symptoms appear more visibly. If creatinine levels remain elevated for over 3 months, it indicates chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is largely irreversible. Thus, diabetes patients should aim for better control of diabetes and blood pressure and work on lifestyle changes like proper diet and weight control, in addition to annual kidney function and blood tests, to reduce the risk of disease progression. However, when medical management fails, dialysis or kidney transplant becomes necessary."

Dr. Ravi Shankar J C, Consultant - Urology, Andrology, Minimally Invasive & Renal Transplant Surgery, explained the role of urology in kidney health. He noted, "Kidney stones and prostate enlargement are 2 common urological conditions leading to end-stage kidney disease if left untreated. Dehydration is a common cause of kidney stones, so drinking adequate water is the first step towards its prevention. Look out for symptoms like severe pain, burning during urination, nausea, and frequent urination. Prostate enlargement is common among men over 50 years with similar symptoms. We now have minimally invasive procedures using laser technology to remove kidney stones and treat prostate enlargement without incisions. However, when these conditions lead to kidney damage, kidney transplantation, through a live or deceased donor, offers better survival and quality of life compared to dialysis, with a success rate of 90%."

The event also reflected on the role of diet in kidney health as small dietary changes can have a significant impact on slowing kidney disease progression. Although fruits like berries, apples, and pineapples are safe for kidney patients, fruit juices should be avoided as they have high potassium content. Similarly, processed snacks and packaged juices should also be eliminated as they contain preservatives that can worsen kidney function. Instead, patients should choose fiber-rich snacks like sweet potatoes, oats, and sauteed vegetables.

This World Kidney Day, let us all adopt a kidney-friendly lifestyle and prioritize regular health check-ups for improved kidney function.

