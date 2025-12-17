World T20 Champion Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team Meets Dr Payal Kanodia at M3M Foundation

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 17: In a moment of pride and inspiration, the World T20 Champion Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team visited M3M Foundation following their historic triumph at the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup 2025. The team met Dr Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation, along with Mr Pankaj Bansal, Promoter, M3M India and Founder, Smart World, and Mrs Aishwarya Bansal, Co-founder, Smart World. The interaction and felicitation celebrated not only a landmark sporting victory but also the spirit of resilience, inclusion, and excellence that defines India's para-sports movement--made even more significant as the world recently observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3rd December.

Led by Captain Deepika T. C. of Karnataka and Vice-Captain Ganga S. Kadam of Maharashtra, and accompanied by Team Manager Ms Shika Shetty, the undefeated Indian team scripted history by winning the world's first-ever global cricket championship exclusively for women cricketers with visual impairment. In a commanding final against Nepal, India restricted the opposition to 114/5 and chased the target in just 12.1 overs, showcasing confidence, skill, and teamwork.

The champions were welcomed and felicitated at M3M IFC, Gurugram, where Dr Payal Kanodia interacted closely with the team, acknowledging their extraordinary discipline, mental strength, and commitment to excellence. A World Kettlebell Champion herself, Dr. Kanodia shared reflections on the power of perseverance, focus, and self-belief--drawing parallels between elite sport and para-sport, and reaffirming the Foundation's belief in sports as a powerful tool for dignity, confidence, and social inclusion.

The interaction also spotlighted M3M Foundation's Lakshya Programme, a flagship initiative dedicated to identifying, nurturing, and supporting talented athletes across Olympic, Paralympic, and grassroots sports. Through structured mentorship, training support, and holistic development, Lakshya continues to empower sportspersons to compete and excel at national and international platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, M3M Foundation, said, "These champions have not only created sporting history, but have also inspired the nation by redefining resilience and inclusion. Their achievement reinforces our belief that when opportunity meets determination, limitations dissolve. We are proud to celebrate women who embody courage, excellence, and equality."

The visit concluded with an engaging dialogue, exchange of experiences, and a shared commitment to strengthening India's para-sports ecosystem. The champions' presence served as a powerful reminder that when opportunity meets courage, history is created.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

