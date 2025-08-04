Woxsen University Claims Its Spot Among India's Best Universities in Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2025

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4: Woxsen University has achieved significant recognition in the Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2025, securing Rank #7 among All-India State Private Universities and Rank #3 in Practice-Integrated Multi-Disciplinary Universities. These rankings affirm Woxsen's standing as one of India's most forward-thinking and impactful institutions in higher education.

Woxsen's rise in the national rankings is attributed to its academic model, which integrates classroom learning with real-world application, global perspectives, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. The university continues to pioneer new approaches to education, focusing on experiential learning, research-led teaching, and strong industry engagement.

Woxsen University offers an education that is rigorous, relevant, and future-ready--shaped by a strong academic foundation, industry alignment, and a global perspective. The university's emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership development that ensures its graduates are well-prepared to thrive in dynamic global environments.

The Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2025 serve as a strong validation of Woxsen's commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and a purpose-driven educational ecosystem. As the university continues to grow its influence nationally and internationally, this recognition marks another key milestone in its journey.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2743317/Woxsen_ICARE_2025.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)