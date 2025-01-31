Woxsen University Co-Hosts the International Conference IIDT 2025

PRNewswire

Manama [Bahrain]/ Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31: Woxsen University co-hosts the 'Inspiration and Innovation Design Trends (IIDT 2025)' conference in Bahrain, in collaboration with Ahlia University. This event held on January 27-28, 2025, brought together leading minds in design to explore the importance of cross-cultural trends and exchanges.

The conference featured a diverse range of sessions, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and parallel presentation sessions. Topics covered included sustainability, design education, and the impact of AI on design, providing attendees with valuable insights and fostering meaningful discussions.

Dr. Adity Saxena, Dean School of Arts and Design, Woxsen University delivered the inaugural speech, setting the tone for the event. Other notable participation at the conference included Dr. Murali Kesaboina, Dr. Sadhna, and Dr. Gajanan contributing to the sessions.

Dr Saxena expressed her views on this collaboration: "We are happy to have co-hosted IIDT 2025 with Ahlia University. This partnership is an important step towards an enriching design education and practice at Woxsen." She will also be visiting Ahlia University, Bahrain, to discuss future collaborations and strengthen the relationship between the two institutions.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts C Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts C Humanities. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge.

