Wrestling World of Bharat, Led by Raj Singh & Kunwar Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Announces India's Biggest Freestyle Wrestling Show - Ranbhoomi 1.0

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4: The city of Nawabs is set to witness an unforgettable sporting spectacle as Ranbhoomi 1.0: "The Clash of Bahubalis" brings the world's biggest international freestyle wrestling show to India. For the first time, globally acclaimed wrestling champions will perform live in Lucknow, delivering unmatched action, drama, and entertainment.

The mega event will take place on January 24, 2026, at K.D. Singh Babu Stadium, as part of the Uttar Pradesh Diwas celebrations - a tribute to the state's soaring sports culture and unstoppable youth power.

Under the forward-looking leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing states, championing sports revival and global cultural exchange. As Lucknow evolves into a premier sports destination, Ranbhoomi 1.0, organized by Wrestling World of Bharat (WWB), marks a historic milestone for India's wrestling renaissance.

A Global Wrestling Line-up

The event will feature international freestyle wrestling superstars, including:

* Chris Masters (USA)

* Joe E. Legend (Canada)

* Great Alofa (Samoa/USA)

* Carlito (Puerto Rico)

* Zuberi (South Africa)

* Cowboy J. Storm (USA)

* T.J. Tremor (South Africa)

* and several other global icons.

Representing India on the world stage will be Heavyweight Champion "Tiger Rapta" and many other unexplored gems, showcasing India's proud wrestling heritage.

Voices Behind the Vision

The official announcement was made at a press conference attended by:

* Raj Singh, Founder - Wrestling World of Bharat / Beezer Bonzer World

* Anita Kunwar Singh, Co-founder - Wrestling World of Bharat / Beezer Bonzer World

* Mark Beale, Chairman - WWP/WAW (South Africa)

* Tiger Rapta, World Heavyweight Champion

* Hassan Yaqoob, Mentor - WWB & Co-chairman, Uttar Pradesh Development Council ASSOCHAM

Raj Singh, Founder of Wrestling World of Bharat and Beezer Bonzer World, said:

"This is not just a wrestling event - it's a mission to revive India's oldest and most admired sport on a global platform. Our aim is to bring India's rich 'kushti' legacy into the international spotlight and showcase the strength of our Bahubalis in the most watched freestyle wrestling format."

Raj Singh - motivational speaker, anchor, and first-generation entrepreneur - conceptualized Freestyle Wrestling World of Bharat and The Clash of Bahubalis to fuse Indian cultural roots with world-class sports entertainment.

Mark Beale, Chairman of WWP/WAW, added:

"I've always wanted to bring professional freestyle wrestling to India. The passion, culture, and energy here are unmatched. This partnership will create a historic bridge between India and global wrestling."

He also applauded Tiger Rapta, calling him "a true symbol of India's pride and power."

Reviving India's Wrestling Heritage

Under the leadership of Raj Singh and Anita Singh, the initiative aims to:

* revive India's traditional wrestling legacy

* give Indian wrestlers the global exposure

* establish a Freestyle Professional Wrestling academy in Lucknow

* nurture world-class wrestling talent from India

Rannbhoomi 1.0 embodies the dynamic vision of Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath positioning Uttar Pradesh as a powerhouse of sports, youth innovation, and global ambition on its path to becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Lucknow is set to shine as India's freestyle wrestling capital and a rising global destination for sports entertainment - a celebration of strength, tradition, pride, and the unstoppable spirit of Bharat.

