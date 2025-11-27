Wybor Selected to Deploy 75,000 Washing Machines Under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Wybor, a proudly Indian consumer electronics and home appliance brand with a 45-year manufacturing legacy, today announced its significant participation in the Government of India's transformational Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma (PM Vishwakarma) scheme. Under the Washerman category of the scheme, Wybor has been entrusted with supplying, installing and providing long-term servicing for 75,000 semi-automatic washing machines across multiple regions of the country, including some of India's most remote and underserved areas.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme, launched under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is a Central Sector initiative that provides formal recognition and structured support to traditional artisans, craftsmen and skilled workers across 18 trades, including washermen. It focuses on enhancing skills, upgrading tools, improving access to finance and strengthening livelihoods for communities that have long been the backbone of India's cultural and economic fabric.

Speaking on the milestone, Gagan Preet Singh Malhotra, Director, Wybor, said:

"India's growth story is built not only in modern industries but in the quiet resilience of artisans: the carpenter who shapes wood, the blacksmith who moulds metal, the mason who builds foundations and the washerman who ensures hygiene and dignity in households.

Being selected under the PM Vishwakarma scheme is not just a milestone for Wybor; it is both a responsibility and a privilege. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to support people who have been serving our communities and our country for generations."

Wybor's role under the scheme is closely aligned with its core belief in making products that are not only Made in India but Made for India--designed with a deep understanding of local conditions, needs and usage patterns. The washing machines being deployed under this programme are engineered to withstand diverse terrain, weather conditions and heavy daily use, reflecting the real-world demands faced by washerman communities on the ground.

Key focus areas of Wybor's implementation include:

- Ensuring accessibility and timely deployment in remote and underserved locations

- Strengthening a nationwide after-sales service and spares network for long-term reliability

- Deploying specially trained service teams sensitised to community impact and social value

This initiative is not just about equipment deployment; it is a step towards reinforcing the dignity of labour, supporting livelihoods, improving hygiene standards and empowering washerman communities with tools that enhance efficiency, safety and income potential.

"For us, every washing machine is more than a machine; it is a gesture of respect. We are not just delivering appliances--we are contributing, in our own way, to a stronger and more self-reliant India."

With this milestone, Wybor reaffirms its long-standing commitment to domestic manufacturing, social responsibility and strengthening India's skilled workforce ecosystem. The company expresses its gratitude to the Government of India and Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for a scheme that protects traditional skills, enables upward mobility and honours the backbone of India's labour heritage.

About PM Vishwakarma

Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma (PM Vishwakarma) is a Central Sector scheme of the Government of India, implemented by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. It provides end-to-end support to traditional artisans and craftspeople through formal recognition, skill training, modern toolkits, market access and collateral-free enterprise development loans at concessional interest rates.

About Wybor

Wybor is an Indian consumer electronics and home appliance brand with a 45-year manufacturing legacy. The company offers a wide portfolio including LED TVs, air conditioners, washing machines, air coolers and other home appliances, supported by multiple specialised manufacturing facilities and a growing pan-India distribution and service network.

Email ID:- info@wybor.in

Contact Details:- 87500 35000

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)