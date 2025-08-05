Wyser launches AgentikX, India's first-ever Agentic AI Investment Initiative for Enterprise B2B Startups through its maiden fund

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 5: Wyser announces AgentikX, India's first Agentic AI investment initiative designed to identify, develop and invest in startups disrupting the enterprise landscape. Bold and innovative founders solving customer validated problems can apply effective August 5, 2025, with top 10 startups selected for specialized 5-day AgentikX Primer, intended to accelerate Go To Market strategy. AgentikX Primer focuses on Enterprise Agentic AI startups validating and deepening their understanding of industry white spaces, through direct interaction with CXOs/AI Heads across India and globally.

"Wyser was born from a simple conviction: India can design and build cutting-edge Agentic AI products for the world. We back founders who are disrupting legacy systems and reimagining how enterprises operate," says Satyakam Mohanty, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Wyser.

"We built Wyser to provide catalytic capital to founders building in Enterprise Agentic AI. AgentikX is more than funding, it is the platform to provide foresight, friction and fuel and is a call to action for India to lead, bet early, bet bold and bet together," says Supria Dhanda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Wyser.

Applications to the AgentikX Primer will close by August 15, 2025. Successful graduates will have the opportunity to pitch to Wyser for investment consideration.

About Wyser

Wyser is a VC firm that invests in Agentic AI companies poised to transform enterprises, leveraging India's AI talent and tech startup ecosystem for global impact. Led by experienced operators Satyakam Mohanty and Supria Dhanda, Wyser focuses on pre-seed to seed-stage startups developing autonomous adaptive systems for enterprise/B2B space. With a target corpus of $25 million, the fund will focus on pre-seed to seed-stage startups developing Agentic AI solutions across various industries.

Wyser's investment strategy targets the evolution from AI 1.0 (static) to AI 2.0 (adaptive) for enterprises transforming to enterprise 5.0. This shift represents a significant opportunity, with Agentic AI expected to contribute $17.1 trillion to the global GDP by 2030.

The firm will invest in 20-23 Enterprise Agentic AI companies, with investments ranging from $150,000 to $500,000 per startup, emphasizing a product/platform-first approach. Wyser's portfolio already includes investments in startups like AquaAirX and Pype, with a strong pipeline that validates the groundswell of Agentic interventions coming out of the Indian startup ecosystem

