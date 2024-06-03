Xobin Announces Integration with Zoho Recruit, Enhancing AI-Driven Skill Assessment for Global Enterprises

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3: Xobin, a leading AI-driven skill assessment platform, proudly announces its integration with Zoho Recruit, a renowned cloud-based recruitment software. This strategic partnership aims to streamline and enhance the hiring processes for global enterprises, leveraging Xobin's advanced assessment capabilities.

Xobin, headquartered in Chennai, is known for its comprehensive AI-driven skill, communication, and psychometrics assessment platform. With a customer base of over 1000+ clients across 45 different countries, Xobin has established itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking to optimize their talent acquisition strategies.

Key Features of the Integration:

* Seamless Workflow: The integration with Zoho Recruit ensures a smooth and efficient workflow, allowing recruiters to access Xobin's assessments directly from the Zoho Recruit interface.

* Enhanced Candidate Evaluation: Xobin's AI-driven assessments provide in-depth insights into candidates' skills, communication abilities, and psychometric profiles, facilitating more informed hiring decisions.

* Time and Cost Efficiency: By automating the evaluation of long-form answers and communication skills, Xobin saves significant time for hiring managers, reducing the time-to-hire and opportunity costs.

Comments from Leadership:

"We're thrilled to integrate with Xobin, a cutting-edge assessment tool that aligns perfectly with Zoho Recruit's mission to streamline the hiring process. This partnership will empower our users to make smarter, data-driven hiring decisions and enhance their recruitment strategies significantly," said Kothandaraman Shanmugam, Head of Zoho Recruit. "Together, we aim to provide a seamless and efficient experience for both recruiters and candidates."

"As we continue to innovate and expand our platform, this integration with Zoho Recruit marks a significant milestone for Xobin," said Guruprakash Sivabalan, CEO of Xobin. "Our goal is to provide recruiters with the most efficient and effective tools for evaluating talent, and this partnership allows us to deliver on that promise on a global scale."

"By continually enhancing and broadening our platform, our integration with Zoho Recruit represents a landmark moment for Xobin," said Dhiraj Gaikwad, Partnerships at Xobin. "We are dedicated to equipping recruiters with top-tier tools for talent evaluation, and this partnership helps us realize that vision on a global level."

About Xobin:

Xobin is an AI-driven skill assessment platform based in Chennai, India. Specializing in skill, communication, and psychometric assessments, Xobin helps companies worldwide streamline their hiring processes, ensuring they select the best candidates efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.xobin.com.

About Zoho Recruit:

Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based recruitment software that provides end-to-end hiring solutions for businesses of all sizes. With features like applicant tracking, resume parsing, and customizable workflows, Zoho Recruit helps organizations streamline their recruitment processes and improve their hiring outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.zoho.com/recruit/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dhiraj Gaikwad

dhiraj.g@xobin.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428024/xobin_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)