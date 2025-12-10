Xoxoday Enables Indian Companies to Transform Labour Code 2025 Compliance into Comprehensive Employee Wellness Programmes

Xoxoday Logo

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: As India's four Labour Codes take effect from 21 November 2025, Xoxoday highlights how its Benefits Marketplace is helping enterprises move beyond compliance to build holistic employee wellness programmes that drive measurable business outcomes.

The landmark reform consolidates 29 labour laws and introduces key mandates:

- Preventive Healthcare: Annual health check-ups for workers above 40

- Financial Security: Statutory requirement for timely wage payment

- Gig Worker Coverage: First-ever social security provisions for platform workers

- Fair Compensation: National floor wage across all industries

Xoxoday, trusted by thousands of mid-market and enterprise customers, offers a comprehensive benefits marketplace enabling HR teams to configure, deploy, and track wellness programmes across four dimensions, Physical, Emotional, Financial, and Occupational.

The platform's benefits suite includes:

- Financial Wellness: Early wage access, tax-saving multi-benefit cards covering meals, fuel, telecom, and books allowances

- Health & Preventive Care: Annual health check-ups, teleconsultations, OPD coverage, dental and vision care, and comprehensive health insurance

- Physical Wellness: Gym and fitness memberships, step challenges, cycling contests, sports hobby groups, and nutrition consultations

- Mental Wellbeing: Counselling services, mental health journaling, stress management programmes, and 24/7 support access

- Lifestyle Benefits: Flexible spending accounts for learning, childcare, senior care, fertility support, and personal development

- Exclusive Discounts: Access to 6,000+ brands across 30+ categories with savings ranging from 5% to 50%

Forward-looking companies are already leveraging Xoxoday to align with the new Labour Code requirements. Dozens of customers, including Flipkart, have been frontrunners in this space. Flipkart's Suraksha programme, powered by Xoxoday, has become a model for modern workforce wellbeing, delivering 74% improvement in performer metrics, 20% increase in happiness scores, and industry-leading retention in a sector where monthly attrition often exceeds 50%.

Sumit Khandelwal, CEO, Xoxoday, said: "The Labour Code 2025 is a watershed moment. India is declaring that every worker, whether permanent or gig, deserves dignity and care. But compliance is just the starting point. Companies like Flipkart are proving that when you invest in total wellbeing across physical, mental, and financial dimensions, you don't just meet regulations; you build a workforce that's healthier, happier, and more productive. That's the future of work in India."

Shwetha Rao, Associate Director, Flipkart, said: "The Labour Code 2025 pushes India toward a more responsible future of work, and with partners like Xoxoday, we've been able to turn compliance into a powerful people-first strategy that benefits both our employees and our business."

Contact Our Wellness Experts Today �' https://bit.ly/3MlwFkF

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579503/Xoxoday_Logo.jpg

