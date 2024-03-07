Y5home Technologies transforms home automation with cutting-edge IoT solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: Y5home Technologies, a pioneering IoT company located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, is changing the way we connect with our surroundings with its innovative home and building automation system.

Since its inception in 2013, Y5home has been at the forefront of providing cost-effective, next-generation IoT solutions that simplify and secure our homes and businesses. With an ambition to redefine quality standards and provide exceptional customer service, Y5home swiftly gained the respect and trust of consumers, suppliers, and partner vendors.

Y5home's flagship brand, Y5home, provides a full suite of solutions for remote control, monitoring, security, and management of electrical appliances, both locally and remotely. From security solutions such as Digital Doorlocks and Video Doorbell Cameras to lighting solutions such as RGB + CCT lighting and smart digital touch switches, Y5home provides high-quality, user-friendly products with an exquisite aesthetic.

Y5home, managed by a team of highly skilled individuals with a passion for technology, is dedicated to integrating technological innovation with human activities to improve convenience and reduce human effort. With a long-term objective of transforming over 100,000 houses worldwide into smart homes by 2026, Y5home is actively seeking high-quality professional channel partners from all around the world, including India.

Already making waves in the North American and Indian markets, Y5home recently announced plans to expand its operations into Canada and the United States, solidifying its position as one of India's leading smart home automation brand.

For more information, visit: https://www.y5home.in

https://youtu.be/qcqoBDCS8mc?feature=shared

