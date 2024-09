YES BANK and Paisabazaar Launch Feature-rich 'PaisaSave' Cashback Credit Card

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: Paisabazaar, India's leading online marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform, has partnered with YES BANK, India's sixth largest private sector bank, to unveil their co-branded credit card - YES BANK Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card. The PaisaSave Credit Card is designed to reward frequent shoppers by offering substantial cashback on everyday purchases, both online and offline, making it a must-have for the value-conscious customers. Key features of the PaisaSave Credit Card include: * Cashback* of 3% on online purchases across popular platforms including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, Nykaa, Swiggy, Zomato, Tata Cliq, Ajio, among others * After reaching a monthly cashback limit of INR 5,000 on online transactions, users will continue to earn 1.5% cashback* on further online purchases

* Unlimited 1.5% cashback* on all offline purchases, including in-store transactions

* Fuel surcharge waiver of 1%* at all fuel stations

The PaisaSave Credit Card provides an easy way for customers to save as they spend, especially on online transactions where cashback is accelerated to 3%. Whether shopping on popular e-commerce sites or paying at physical stores, the card ensures consistent savings through its unlimited cashback feature.

Additionally, customers can opt for a virtual YES BANK Rupay Credit Card while applying, enabling them to make UPI payments seamlessly, further expanding the card's utility.

The card has no joining fee, and the annual fee of INR 499 can be waived off from the second year if users meet the spending threshold of INR 1.2 lakh per annum in the preceding year, making the PaisaSave Credit Card highly cost-effective for regular shoppers.

Anil Singh, Country Head - Credit Cards and Merchant Acquiring, YES BANK, said, "Our partnership with Paisabazaar aims to offer a credit card that meets the everyday needs of today's consumers. The PaisaSave Credit Card provides cashback benefits for both online and offline transactions, helping customers save more on their regular purchases. By combining YES BANK's financial expertise with Paisabazaar's digital reach, we've created a simple, effective solution to enhance the overall banking experience for our users."

Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder & CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "Our co-created strategy continues to evolve as we deepen partnerships across the ecosystem and strengthen our pipeline of superior, digital-only products that meet need gaps across consumer segments. Our latest offering with YES BANK is another step in that direction. Our co-created card PaisaSave has been designed for the new and young Bharat, making online purchases a rewarding experience for this aspirational and digital-savvy segment."

*For further details please visit our website www.yesbank.in/personal-banking/yes-individual/cards/credit-cards/paisabazaar-credit-card

YES BANK, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Mumbai, offers a wide array of products, services, and digital solutions, catering to Retail, MSME, and Corporate clients. The Bank operates its Brokerage business through YES SECURITIES, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank. The Bank has a pan-India presence including an International Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, and a Representative Office in Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit the Bank's website at www.yesbank.in

Paisabazaar is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score platform. It is part of the PB Fintech Group (listed on Indian stock exchanges since 2021). Over the last decade, Paisabazaar has earned the trust and goodwill of over 45 million consumers from 823 cities and towns across India. Every month, the platform receives over 20 lakh enquiries from more than 1000 cities. Paisabazaar over the years has built deep partnerships within the lending ecosystem, partnering with 60+ Banks, NBFCs, NBFC fintechs, to offer wide choice. Paisabazaar has been running India's largest credit awareness initiative, by offering consumers their credit score from the credit bureaus for free. Paisabazaar's co-created strategy helps meet consumer need gaps, through a robust array of exclusive, first-in-market and best-in-class digital products, built with partner Banks and NBFCs. Paisabazaar is also an ISO (27001: 2013) certified organization with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers. They are also a PCI DSS certified organization.

