Yezdi Roadster Wins "Best 350cc Motorcycle" at Zee Media Auto Awards 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Classic Legends adds another milestone to its motorcycling legacy by winning the prestigious Zee Media Auto Awards 2025 for its new Yezdi Roadster. One of 2025's popular mid-sized motorcycle launches, the Yezdi Roadster was recognised as the "Best 350cc Motorcycle" of the year. Boman Irani, Co-founder, Classic Legends, received the award from the Hon'ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari.

The Roadster stands out for its defiant Yezdi design philosophy, a stance built for riders who favour individuality over convention. Its factory-backed custom kits and more than 50 combination options set a new benchmark for personalisation in the 350cc space. Reviewers also called out the modular seating system, switching from solo to dual in minutes, as a rare blend of style and practicality. The Roadster carries forward Yezdi's benchmark reputation for handling and braking. Its Continental dual-channel ABS, strong front and rear disc setup, and well-judged suspension deliver confident control, while the accessible seat height and balanced ground clearance give it both poise and ease in everyday riding. At its core sits the new 350cc Alpha2 engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch, engineering that brings smooth, eager performance to everyday riding.

Boman Irani, Co-founder, Classic Legends, said, "Yezdi motorcycles have always been more than machines, they are about the heart of motorcycling. As the custodian of the brand, we draw from a rich legacy and constantly push ourselves to innovate. We made the 2025 Yezdi Roadster to be one of the safest and most multifunctional motorcycles in the Indian subcontinent. The award recognises the undeniable role of the Yezdi Roadster in encouraging the culture of motorcycling because the 350cc segment is one of the fastest growing. We will continue meeting the modern rider's expectations of machines that combine character with versatility."

The win is a testament to the Roadster's "Born Out of Line" philosophy and Classic Legends' commitment to building performance classics. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster redefines the heavily competitive roadster category with its bold design, segment-first modular innovations, the liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine and best in class braking and handling. The Yezdi Roadster's long-haul confidence is supported by an industry-leading warranty and maintenance programme.

With riders seeking more personalised, meaningful motorcycling experiences, the company continues to shape the future of accessible, character-rich motorcycling culture in India.

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India & international markets. The company currently boasts an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa, Yezdi & BSA marquee brands. It aims to bring consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervour into the performance-classic motorcycle market.

