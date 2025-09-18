Your Board Profile Announces the Launch of a Book Inspired by PM Modi on His 75th Birthday

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 18: Your Board Profile and OakBridge Publishing are proud to announce the release of Mastering Governance, Leadership & Strategic Storytelling: Lessons from PM Modi for Boards & C-Suite Leaders, authored by noted storytelling coach and Founder of Your Board Profile, Dr. Amit Nagpal.

At a time when leadership is being redefined by disruption, digital transformation, and shifting stakeholder expectations, this book offers a comprehensive playbook for Board and C-suite leaders who want to govern with integrity, lead with empathy, and communicate with impact.

Drawing deep insights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey - from grassroots to global statesman - the book explores how vision, relentless effort, and storytelling mastery can shape narratives, mobilize people, and create enduring change. More than a leadership manual, the book introduces a practical toolkit for boards and C-suites seeking to enhance governance effectiveness, drive alignment, and build authentic connections.

While the PM discusses a broader vision for New India and Viksit Bharat 2047, the book serves as a guide to create a "New Corporate India" with higher governance and leadership standards, thereby enhancing the global reputation of Indian startups and corporations.

Key highlights include:

* The 7E Framework for Strategic Storytelling - Empathy, Emotional Connect, Edutainment, Evocation, Eloquence, Energizing, and Engagement across multiple platforms.

* Real-world case studies and techniques showcasing how PM Modi has consistently turned policies into purpose and strategy into shared accomplishment.

* Self-reflection tools enabling leaders to discover their own unique stories and communicate with authenticity.

At its core, the book argues that "Bonding is more powerful than Branding", reminding leaders that trust is the real currency of influence. This book equips today's leaders - whether in corporations, startups, NGOs, or public life - with corporate governance, leadership, and strategic storytelling skills.

Mastering Governance, Leadership & Strategic Storytelling: Lessons from PM Modi for Boards & C-Suite Leaders is now available for purchase on Amazon India.

Dr. Amit Nagpal is a narrative & governance strategist, and specializes in preparing Independent Directors, CXOs, and entrepreneurs for boardroom effectiveness through board branding and governance strategy. He has authored five books that explore various dimensions of storytelling and has contributed chapters to several reputed publications.

With nearly three decades of experience spanning teaching, training, consulting, and thought leadership, Dr. Nagpal has developed pioneering frameworks, including the Board Branding Diamond Model and 7E Storytelling framework. As a Boardroom Branding Specialist, his work has empowered over 200 leaders across various industries to communicate with clarity, lead with empathy, and build lasting legacies.

* Initiatives: Founder of Bloggers Alliance (Leadership & Governance Creators Community) and Your Board Profile.

* Speaking & Writing: Featured at BSE Conclave, Jio Institute, Masters' Union, and in multiple governance publications. He has spoken at prestigious platforms and organisations, including Tata Communications, Accenture, ICF, Story the Future Summit, and Career Summit, among others.

Your Board Profile, India's pioneering boardroom branding platform, was founded by Dr. Amit Nagpal. The platform has empowered senior leaders and aspiring Independent Directors to craft compelling board-level identities that align with governance excellence, ESG priorities, and stakeholder engagement.

Your Board Profile is a Knowledge Partner of Board Stewardship, Mumbai, founded by Vikesh Wallia, Former Board Member, The Times of India. Recognizing that traditional resumes fail to capture a leader's boardroom value proposition, the platform was designed to:

* Enhance Board Readiness: Offering Board Branding Scorecards and Board CV Optimization Toolkits.

* Align Individual & Organizational Brands: Helping leaders showcase integrity, governance acumen, and ESG stewardship.

* Create Impactful Boardroom Presence: Through storytelling frameworks and strategic narrative building.

To know more, visit yourboardprofile.in.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Amit Nagpal, Founder, Your Board Profile, shared, "When we started Your Board Profile, we wanted to give aspiring Independent Directors and C-Suite leaders a language of influence that resonates with boards. Two years later, the community impact and global recognition reassure us that boardroom branding is now a leadership imperative. The book is our contribution to PM's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and the entire royalty will be donated to PM Cares Fund."

OakBridge Publishing is a specialist Publisher of Professional and Academic works meant for Legal, Tax, and Business Professionals with several renowned authors. OakBridge books have been released by the Hon'ble President and Vice President of India previously. It also organises specially curated events for Professionals, and one of their flagship events is VidhiUtsav.

To know more, visit www.oakbridge.in.

